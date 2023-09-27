Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Touted 2024 NHL draft prospect Cole Eiserman flipped his college commitment on Wednesday from the Gophers to Boston University.

Eiserman is a Newburyport, Mass., native who racked up 56 goals and 30 assists last season for Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minn. He is playing for the U17 National Team Development Program this season and has been projected to go as high as No. 2 in next year's NHL draft.

Eiserman announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Gophers in September 2022, but he announced on his Instagram story Wednesday that he is "coming home" to Boston University.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko had previously landed top NHL prospects such as Logan Cooley (now with the Arizona Coyotes) and Mounds View Oliver Moore, who will make his Gophers debut next month.