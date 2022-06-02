The Gophers women's basketball team has added another player in graduate transfer Isabelle Gradwell.
Gradwell is a 6-1 wing from Marshalltown, Iowa, who played four seasons at Cleveland State. She appeared in 115 games there, starting 53 of them. As a senior in the 2021-22 season she appeared in 30 games, started 28 and averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assist.
Gradwell adds depth to the team at the stretch four position, and she will likely be the last scholarship player added to the Gophers roster this year.
"Isabelle has the unique ability to play several positions and has a great outside shot,'' coach Lindsay Whalen said in a release.
The current roster stands at 11. Here's how that roster breaks down:
- Three returning players in wing Maggie Czinano, guard Katie Borowicz and post player Rose Micheaux;
- A four-player incoming recruiting class — ranked 10th by ESPN — with guards Amaya Battle (Hopkins) and Mara Braun (Wayzata); wing Nia Holloway (Eden Prairie), and forward Mallory Heyer (Chaska);
- Four players added through the NCAA transfer portal in forward Aminata Zie, guard Mi'Cole Cayton, center Destinee Oberg and Gradwell.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
Halldorson, first U women's hockey coach, retires
Laura Halldorson announced her retirement from Gopher athletics after 25 years.
She became the inaugural women's hockey coach at the U in 1996 and over the next 10 seasons, the Plymouth native guided the Gophers to an average of nearly 28 wins per year and eight national tournament appearances.
Halldorson led the Gophers to five consecutive Frozen Fours and won three national championships (2000, 2004, 2005) and seven tournament and regular-season WCHA titles. Her teams had a 278-67-22 record (.787).
The past 15 years, she worked for the Golden Gopher Fund. Halldorson led special projects related to endowed scholarships and assisted with many Annual Fund initiatives.
Stendahl wins State Senior Open
Derek Stendahl, a pro from Rush Creek Golf Club, shot a 2-under 70 on the second day of the Minnesota Senior Open at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood to win the event by two shots. He had a 141 total.
Stendahl was third in the tournament last year.
Tied for second at 143 were three amateurs: Troy Johnson of Edinburgh USA, Tom Helgeson of White Bear Yacht Club and JT Johnson of Olympic Hills Golf Club.
Wolves to play Lakers in preseason
The Timberwolves will play two preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. released its schedule Wednesday, and revealed games Oct. 6 vs. the Wolves in Las Vegas and Oct. 12 in Los Angeles.
The Wolves have not released their full preseason schedule.
Etc.
- Spring Lake Park, led by medalist Jake Birdwell, a sophomore, with a 137, defeated defending Class 3A boys' golf state champion Maple Grove 597 to 603 for the team title in the Section 5 tournament. Last year the Crimson beat the runner-up Panthers by 33 shots. Seniors Ben Wackman and Mason Roloff of Spring Lake Park finished fourth and fifth with scores of 150 and 151, respectively.
- The Big Ten Conference honored 93 Gophers athletes as Academic All-Big Ten selections for the spring and at-large seasons. All had cumulative grade point averages of 3.0 or higher. The women's track and field/cross country programs (25) and rowing (24) had the most honorees.
- St. Benedict tennis coach Michael Engdahl resigned after six seasons to pursue other opportunities in the sport.