Elk River's Power-T offense, already difficult for opponents to diagnose and contain, became even more potent this season with the addition of a dynamic athlete at quarterback.

Cade Osterman, more of a running back in the Elks offense, led a 38-21 victory against Mahtomedi in Friday's Class 5A football state tournament semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. He rushed for a game-high 218 yards and scored twice.

Elk River (12-0) advances to the Prep Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium to face either Rogers or defending champion and top-ranked Mankato West. Those teams play Saturday. The Elks last reached the title game in 2017. Back then, Osterman was coming through the youth ranks and developing a mastery of the offense.

He grew into a running quarterback who leaves defenses scrambling.

"I've never had a quarterback lead the team in rushing," Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said. "I think it puts a different stress on the defense. Cade has done it all year. He makes plays when they are not there to be made, and that's why we're here."

Ranked third in the final Class 5A poll, Elk River initially trailed No. 4 Mahtomedi (10-2) after Zephyrs running back Corey Bohmert sprinted 64 yards on the first play for a 7-0 lead. Elk River answered. Both teams added another touchdown, and the game was tied 14-14.

Flinching first, Mahtomedi lost possession on a Bohmert fumble. On Elk River's next play, Osterman galloped 63 yards for a 21-14 second-quarter lead.

The ensuing Zephyrs drive ended with a turnover on downs. Elk River scored again to lead 27-14 at halftime. Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel worried his team made two miscues too many.

"They're awfully good," Muetzel said. "So they force you to play, not a perfect game, but you lose opportunities along the way."

Elk River maintained the pressure. Logan Bunker's second touchdown run put Mahtomedi behind 35-14 to start the third quarter. The Zephyrs, who rallied to beat St. Thomas Academy in overtime last week, couldn't muster similar magic.

"If you can get that double dip, which we did, scoring right before half and then coming out and doing it again, then we just had to play solid defense and we were going to be fine," Hamilton said.