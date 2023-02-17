Body camera footage released by the City of St. Paul shows the moments a 65-year-old man approached police officers armed with a knife before one of them fired five times, killing him last weekend.

In the footage released Friday, officers Noushue Cha and Abdirahman Dahir can be seen sprinting into the Winslow Commons building at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 100 block of S. Western Avenue. After several residents direct Cha and Dahir inside, they approach Xiong in a common area while yelling at him to drop the knife. That weapon, according to a release by the Minnesota Bureau for Criminal Apprehension, was a 16-inch traditional Hmong knife.

Xiong can be seen walking away from officers and opening the door to his apartment and stepping inside. Officers open the door before it closes, and Xiong steps out with the knife in hand while moving towards Cha and Dahir. Dahir yells "stop" before firing his department rifle five times at Xiong. Cha fired his taser, and Xiong fell to the ground before the released footage ends. Still images from the video show the knife in Xiong's hand as he approaches officers, and on the ground as they attempt to arrest him.

Officials say police were called after Xiong was asked to leave a group event in an apartment complex community room. Witnesses interviewed after the shooting say Xiong wasn't usually aggressive, but was acting erratically the night of the shooting. One tenant said that Xiong wanted the gathering to break up because he wanted sleep.

Both officers have a year of law enforcement experience.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and we're keeping the family and friends of Mr. Xiong in our thoughts as they grieve and look for answers," Saint Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in a statement. "We know there aren't words to alleviate their pain, but we hope the release of these videos will help them begin to understand what happened."

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

Xiong's death marked the second homicide in St. Paul this year, and is one of more than 220 officer-involved shootings that have occurred in Minnesota since 2000. At least 30 have occurred in St. Paul.