CHS won't be merging with Illinois-based Growmark after all.

After several months of discussions that kicked off in January, the two agricultural cooperatives decided "no new opportunities will be pursued at this time," according to CHS.

"CHS and Growmark have had a long-standing relationship, and in cooperative spirit, our teams will continue to work collaboratively on key strategic projects in ways that benefit our farmer-owners and customers across both cooperatives," CHS said.

The two co-ops created the $50 million ag-tech venture capital fund Cooperative Ventures in 2021.

Based in Inver Grove Heights, CHS is the nation's largest agricultural cooperative by sales, with more than $45 billion in revenue last year. Growmark had about $15 billion in sales in its most recently reported fiscal year. A combination would have given both a wider geographic reach in North America.