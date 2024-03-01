A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

David Aquilina of Richfield:

1 Annie and the Bang Bang, "Radio Baby." Releasing a double album is a bold move. Annie Enneking and her Twin Cities bandmates rise to the challenge. All the tunes are mesmerizing and danceable. Some play like mental music videos. You can see her vivid stories unfold in your mind. Others are like incantations inviting listeners into the mystic.

2 Becky Kapell and the Fat 6, the Schooner. Kapell, who is also a member of the local Linda Ronstadt tribute group the de'Lindas, is singing with growing confidence. Paul Bergen's tasty alt-twangy guitar was just right for her honky-tonky, heart-breaky, bittersweet songs.

3 Lolo's Ghost, Tuttles. When Lolo's Ghost takes the stage, the Twin Cities band can feature up to 10 of the area's finest musicians and singers (sometimes with guests like Dr. Fink of Prince & the Revolution). Singer-songwriter James Loney, a veteran of 30 years on the local music scene, is front and center. In his world-weary voice, he sings stark, emotional songs with lyrics that balance on the fine line between resignation and resilience.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Don't Rock the Inbox. Written by relocated Northerners Marissa Moss (Nashville) and Natalie Weiner (Dallas), this newsletter (free or subscription) is a must for anyone who appreciates thoughtful, independent commentary on country music. Newsletters have included essays explaining how Chris Stapleton blurs the lines between Music Row and Americana, or why Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" is as "country" as the bulk of Billboard's country chart last year, specifically the music of Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen. They offer regular guides to under-the-radar music and interviews, including actor-turned-singer Lola Kirke, a died-in-wool New Yorker who moved to Nashville.

2 A jazzy Saturday. At the Winter Jazz Festival in downtown St. Paul, I was impressed by the ethnic-flavored jazz of Ethiopia-reared Minnesotan Abinnet Berhanu's group Ahndenet and by the versatile piano powers of Cuba's Jorge Luis Pacheco. Then I headed to the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis for a generous, rewarding evening of improvisation led by the esteemed Kenny Garrett, who created a melody or rhythm with his voice, saxophone or electric piano and then he and his fine band explored it from there.

3 Victoria Victoria, the Dakota. This 20-something North Carolina singer was a breath of fresh air with her confident, humorous presence, emotive soulful pop voice and a full 90 minutes of praiseworthy originals. Accompanied by producer/guitarist Charlie Hunter and band, she had shades of Linda Ronstadt, Maria Muldaur and Rickie Lee Jones. Her solo piano rendition of "Therapist's Armchair" sounded like a standard.

