The Twins' weekend sweep of the White Sox vaulted them into first place in the not-so-impressive-so-far American League Central with an 8-8 record.

Next is a three-game series against the Tigers, which starts tonight (6:40, BSN-Extra) at Target Field.

Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00) pitches for the Twins against Detroit lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27).

Byron Buxton stays at DH, with Gilberto Celestino playing center for the Twins. Against the lefthander Rodriguez, the Twins are using an all-righthanded hitting lineup except for RF Max Kepler.

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, RF

Austin Meadows, LF

Javier Báez, SS

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Spencer Torkelson, 1B-

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Derek Hill, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

The series concludes with a 6:40 p.m. game on Wednesday and a 12:10 matinee on Thursday.