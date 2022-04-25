Detroit Tigers at Twins

Three-game series at Target Field

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., BSN Extra, 102.9-FM: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30 vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81)

TIGERS UPDATE

Detroit is 6-9 after losing two of three to Colorado over the weekend. … DH Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000th hit on Saturday, becoming the 33rd player in major league history to hit that milestone. He is the seventh player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. ... Rookie 1B Spencer Torkelson has three home runs and LF Austin Meadows is hitting .333. Top free-agent signing SS Javier Baez is hitting .261. … The Tigers are eighth in MLB in ERA (3.22) and 17th in hitting (.231). … Pineda, who spent the past four seasons with the Twins, made his season debut last week with five scoreless innings vs. the Yankees. He had been delayed by visa issues.

TWINS UPDATE

Despite not playing in six games, CF Byron Buxton is tied for the major league lead with six home runs. He is the first player in Twins history to have hit six home runs in his first 10 games of the season. ... A weekend sweep of the White Sox moved the Twins (8-8) into first place in the AL Central. ... Paddack has not gotten a run in support in his two starts; the Twins were shut out by the Dodgers 7-0 and Royals 2-0 in his two outings. ... Twins hitting has remained near the bottom of the league (22nd with .217 average and .661 OPS) and pitching is middle of the pack (12th with 3.38 ERA and 13th with 1.20 WHIP).