NORTH PORT, Fla. — Chris Paddack didn't allow a hit in his two-inning start, and Matt Canterino struck out three Braves in his first appearance since July 30, 2022. But the Twins managed only five hits Thursday and were shut out for the first time this spring, 5-0 at CoolToday Park.

Minnesota's winless streak reached five games with the loss to the Braves, who scored four runs against left-hander Kody Funderburk in 1⅔ innings. Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled home the game's first run, and Eli White singled home two more against Ryan Jensen.

The game was most notable, though, for the performances turned in by Paddack and Canterino, who spent much of 2023 together as they rehabbed from Tommy John elbow surgery.

BOXSCORE: Atlanta 5, Twins 0

Paddack reached 97 mph with his fastball and pitched out of trouble after Matt Olson led off the second inning by reaching second base on an error by Alex Kirilloff.

Canterino allowed a run in his second inning, on a Tyler Tolve double and a Michael Harris II single, but struck out the next three hitters to end the threat. And his first inning in 19 months produced nothing but weak contact, with Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Olson going down in order.

The Twins, now 1-4-1 in Grapefruit League play, return to action Friday afternoon against Boston at Hammond Stadium.