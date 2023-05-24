Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the struggles of the Twins, Lynx and Loons on what was a rough Tuesday in Twin Cities sports. The Twins in particular have lost six of eight and are now just 25-24 — still good for a lead in the American League Central but just the ninth-best record overall in the American League.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a deeper look at where Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has succeeded and where he needs to improve. This is an important year coming up for the Wolves coach, which was brought into focus not only by the Wolves' season but the high-profile coaching changes in the league. Plus Scoggins and Rand note a lot of recent second-guessing of Rocco Baldelli and the NFL's decision to allow Thursday night games to be changed.

33:00: Three high-profile Vikings players are not at voluntary workouts.

