Addressing residents and business owners at a community meeting Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara dispelled rumors that the youths wreaking havoc over the weekend in Dinkytown were mostly city kids streaming into the Marcy Holmes neighborhood.

"Of those we made contact with, 35 are from outside Minneapolis and eight are city residents," O'Hara he said. "These kids are coming from some pretty wealthy suburbs: Edina, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Woodbury, St. Louis Park, Minnetonka."

Minneapolis and University of Minnesota police, along with the State Patrol, responded to 11 incidents last weekend involving the same crowd of young people, officials said. Unruly teens inundated the area near the U, throwing rocks, fighting and harassing people several nights in a row.

A woman was assaulted while walking to her car in the 1200 block of SE. 4th Street. A crowd of four dozen broke into a fight in the 300 block of SE. 13th Avenue, and two groups of teens were found fighting in the 1400 block of SE. 5th Street. A large group harassed passersby nearby.

Two man, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and jailed for alleged disorderly conduct involving fireworks and riot. Eight people, mostly juveniles, were cited and released at the scene. Six teens were taken downtown to the Youth Connection Center, a civilian-run facility for young people arrested for curfew violations and other low-level offenses to be held until picked up by their parents.

When U students go home for the summer, business invariably slows in Dinkytown and misdemeanors typically go up. For years, residents and businesses have dealt with drag racing and episodes of coordinated shoplifting, dining and dashing around the start of summer.

It's become so routine that Blarney Pub and Grill owner Mike Mulrooney prepares for it by beefing up security even though his actual business declines by half. "A backwards business model," he calls it.

But what was truly alarming about last weekend's turmoil, he said, was the intensity of the interpersonal violence. In one widely shared video from Saturday night, about seven young people kicked and stomped on an individual curled up on the sidewalk outside Blarney's.

"It has risen to a point that it's even more scary," Mulrooney said, noting the young people throwing rocks at police and other random people Friday night, a masked group fighting Saturday night and continued disorder into Sunday.

"Until there's some type of consequence that combats it, it'll continue all summer long," he said.

Law enforcement officials over the years have tackled shootings and drag racing by shutting down Dinkytown streets for the weekend, said Kent Kramp, president of the Dinkytown Business Alliance and owner of two Raising Cane's restaurants near the U campus. Closing the streets may curtail movement in and out of the area, but it's intended to prevent people from making a quick getaway after shooting guns or committing other crime. Streets last year were covered with steel plates to discourage drag racers from doing donuts.

"But I don't think any of us were thinking there would be huge crowds of juveniles punching and kicking at will," Kramp said. "We don't need anybody coming in causing problems, driving people away, making people think it's not safe. It's just going to destroy the business that's left."

At Tuesday's packed community meeting at University Baptist Church, O'Hara said that the 18-year-old man jailed this weekend in connection with the mayhem had been arrested three nights in a row for alleged disorderly conduct, rioting and attempted auto theft. The statement elicited gasps from around the room.

That man is from Edina, while the 19-year-old man who was arrested is from Minnetonka.

A panel of city and law enforcement officials — including Council Members Robin Wonsley and Mike Rainville, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, and Nick Juarez from the U's Department of Public Safety — offered ideas on extra patrols, traffic control, mobile live-feed cameras, increased lighting and civilian walking clubs. They said concerned residents can help direct more police resources to the area if they see something and call 911.

The teens taken to the Youth Connection Center talk to staffers about what's going on at home and why they're out at night, said Police Inspector Sean McGinty. But Minneapolis' youth development programs, many of them run by the city's Park Board, aren't going to have an impact on kids driving in from the suburbs, Rainville said. "That's where the parents have to come in," he said.

McGinty noted that crime on the whole is trending down throughout the Second Precinct — which includes Northeast and Southeast Minneapolis, as well as Dinkytown — despite rapid population growth due to increased housing density and residents moving there from other parts of the city.

Marcia Cotter of the Campus Safety Coalition, a parents group, said she's heard many of the same safety suggestions and strategies before. But it was news to her, she said, that most of the teens causing trouble in Dinkytown last weekend hailed from the suburbs.

"We recognize everybody's doing what they can with what they have, but it's frustrating that we never seem to get to how we're going to deal with the juveniles," she said. "What options do we have, how do we curb this before it gets worse, what consequences can they be held to?"