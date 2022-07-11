Cheryl Lynn Henderson, whose search for meaning led her on an unconventional path of service, relied heavily on the strength of her faith through a hard-fought struggle with cancer.

Henderson was born May 27, 1969, to John and Frenchie Henderson in Detroit. They moved to Wayzata, where John played football for the Minnesota Vikings and Henderson attended kindergarten through high school. Theirs were one of few Black families in the area at the time, and Henderson was often the only Black student in class – an alienating experience that she dealt with by making a name for herself in the high hurdles, debate and orchestra, where she played Suzuki violin.

"She was really smart and savvy and intuitive, and she just had the most interesting sense of humor," said Henderson's sister Pam Layton. "She was actually really charming. People that just met her could laugh and have a good time with her. She would say really off-the-wall stuff, completely unpredictable."

Henderson graduated from Hampton University in Virginia with a degree in communications and journalism. Afterward she went into broadcast news, working in small markets across the country until arriving in Atlanta. There, the weight of violent crime stories pushed her to find a new course. She walked away from the job and relocated to Fremont, Neb., where she worked at a homeless shelter, rising from intake to executive director.

"She had another calling, and she said, 'I've been given everything all my life and it's time for me to give something back,'" recalled her mother Frenchie.

Henderson battled depression, her mother said, but found friends and comfort in church. For many years she traveled between Nebraska and Minnesota to visit family, finally moving back home after being diagnosed with cancer.

"She was a very sweet, mild-mannered person," said Alice Woods, Henderson's friend from church who volunteered in hospitals with her. "I attend a lot of funerals, but very few moved me like she did, because I want her to recover and live, so much. While she was ministering and praying for others to get well, I wanted her to be healed."

Henderson endured arduous treatments without complaint, her mother said, remaining brave and faithful until she died on May 18.

"She was here. And while she was here, she did her best to help as many people in need as she could," Frenchie said.

Henderson is survived by her parents, sisters Layton and Denise Gooden-Richmond, aunts, uncles and beloved nieces and nephews Noah and Lindsey Layton and Dayna and Daryl Gooden.