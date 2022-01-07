'Cheer'

I wasn't sure this hit series about community college cheerleading merited another season. Then its most likable star, Jerry Harris, was arrested on charges of producing child pornography. The second season deals with Harris' downfall — but not until the fifth episode. Until then, viewers will spend more time with the Navarro College squad as it tries not to let fame get in the way of securing another national championship. You'll also see more of Navarro's greatest rival, Trinity Valley Community College. Wednesday on Netflix

'Pivoting'

This would just be a ho-hum sitcom about female bonding if it weren't for impeccable casting. You expect Eliza Coupe ("Happy Endings") and Ginnifer Goodwin ("Something Borrowed") to nail both the physical comedy and punchlines. But the real surprise here is Maggie Q. The actor, best known for kicking tail in "Nikita" and "Designated Survivor," seems to relish the opportunity to be in a series that doesn't require an ambulance waiting in the wings. The fact that she keeps up with the comic veterans may be Q's most impressive stunt yet. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

'Euphoria'

If the characters in this series remind you of your own teenagers, turn off your TV immediately and seek professional help. Everyone else can enjoy this second season that continues to showcase 25-year-old Zendaya, whose performance made her the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama. Minka Kelly ("Friday Night Lights") joins the cast. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Ailey'

Pioneering choreographer Alvin Ailey is celebrated in this new edition of "American Masters" with plenty of footage from some of his most famous pieces that will move even those who are deadly allergic to ballet. Director Jamila Wignot relies too heavily on barely audible audio from the late artist but close friends do a nice job of filling in the blanks. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Naomi'

Most new comic book series try to lure in viewers by stuffing the first episode with action. "Naomi" takes a different tack. The series is more interested in having you fall in love with the title character, a teenager who is unaware of her superpowers, than wowing you with special effects. Superman does make a cameo in the premiere, but Naomi passes out before she can say howdy. Let's see if viewers stay alert long enough to make this a hit. 8 p.m. Tuesday, WUCW, Ch. 23