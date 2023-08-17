ST. CLOUD — School leaders here say they're tired of losing money to charter schools that prey on the district's enrollment and then return kids to the district who are often barely meeting state reading and math requirements.

Because of this, the St. Cloud school district is asking the state for better accountability over charter schools. It also wants to be free from transportation requirements for charters that cost it $1 million a year.

The board unanimously approved Wednesday two resolutions to present at the Minnesota School Boards Association's conference later this year in hopes the MSBA will add them to their list of legislative priorities: to ask the Legislature to study if charter schools are delivering on the intent of the original legislation, and to fully reimburse districts for transportation costs related to charter schools.

Minnesota is the birthplace of the charter school movement, with the first schools opening in 1992. Now, about 76,000 students are enrolled in 180 charter schools in the state. Because they are considered public schools, charters are tuition-free and open to all students, but they are often run by nonprofits authorized by the state to oversee the school's finances and monitor student achievement.

While a handful of Minnesota charters have received national acclaim for their accomplishments, critics say the charter school experiment has failed to deliver on teaching innovation and improved academic outcomes.

"The real goal of the charter schools at that time was to create some laboratories for education," said Al Dahlgren, St. Cloud school board member who drafted the resolutions. "I think charter schools have a place ... and I think that we can learn from them, but I'm not so certain the proliferation of charter schools — unfettered — is beneficial to the education system."

There are four charter schools in St. Cloud school district's boundaries and two new charters are expected to open in the next few years. But the charters are failing in their primary purpose of improving student achievement, Dahlgren said.

The 2022 math proficiency rates for the charter schools in the district's boundaries ranged from 14% to 22% — below the district's proficiency rate of 28%, which is already well below the statewide average of 42%.

The number of grades offered at each school differs, so the rates don't offer a direct comparison, but show a trend of lower proficiency at the charter schools, which serve students in elementary and middle grades.

The charter schools have a more diverse student population than the district, as well as a higher percentage of students in poverty, which could account for some of the proficiency rate difference. None of the charter schools were immediately available to comment Thursday.

"They are behind and we have to catch them up and bring them up to graduation level," Dahlgren said.

Charter schools receive state funding, including money to help pay for rent and the roughly $10,000-per-student funding that follows the student to the charter school when they leave the district. About 12% of St. Cloud school district students are enrolled in charter schools, Dahlgren said.

While board members said they are in favor of parent choice, they are frustrated by the chaos created by last-minute changes related to charter schools — including the annual expected return of a number of students in October after parents decide they didn't prefer the charter school to the district school.

"We love to take those students back but it creates issues with staffing and classroom management," Dahlgren said.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam said the October influx creates funding challenges because students often return to the district after the date that the state takes the official enrollment count, meaning the district gets less funding, while still serving those students.

"We end up serving students, which we are glad to do, but we serve the students for the majority of the school year but [without] the funding," Putnam said at an August board meeting. "It creates higher class sizes for us. None of us are looking for that."

The district is reimbursed for part of the cost to transport students to charter schools, but the district loses about $1 million a year because it costs more to bus charter students. That's because the law states the district must transport students from anywhere within the entire 250-square-mile district to the charter school of their choice, whereas district students are bussed to the school to which they are nearest.

The resolutions ask the Legislature to possibly create a moratorium on new or expanded charters in saturated markets. The board is also asking the state to provide equitable funding and enforce charter accountability standards.

"Why create a new school and just transplant students from our district, taking funding away from the public school district and over to the charter school, if there's not going to be any real benefit to education for doing so?" Dahlgren asked. "It creates a lot of turmoil."