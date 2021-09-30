A woman was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing a woman in a St. Paul condominium more than a month ago and then visiting a St. Paul college campus the next day and stabbing a woman there with the same knife, authorities said.

Susan B. Anthony Davis, 36, of Minneapolis, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Angela Huntington, 55, whose body was found by a relative on the morning of Aug. 30 in her condo in the 300 block of Ramsey Street.

On the same day that Huntington's body was discovered, Davis went to Concordia University in St. Paul and randomly stabbed a woman just below the neck with a steak knife, according to assault charges filed on Sept. 2.

Davis was arrested Tuesday night, appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of an Oct. 26 court appearance in both cases. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Davis is also charged in Dakota County with pointing a gun at two people with their children in a park over Fourth of July weekend.

According to the murder charges:

Huntington's twin sister went to the condo that morning because Huntington had failed to show up and take their mother to a dental appointment. The sister entered the unlocked condo and found Huntington dead in the entry. Officers detected blood in various places in the condo, as well as a bloody shoe print just outside the main door.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found stab wounds to Huntington's neck and chest.

A witness told police investigators that he saw Davis in the Grand 7 bar on W. 7th Street near downtown St. Paul the night before Huntington's body was found. He said the bartender eventually stopped serving Davis alcohol.

Bar security video showed Huntington also arriving about 8:30 that night, then Davis and her father showing up about 9:20 p.m. After another hour or so, Huntington sat at an outdoor table with an unknown man, but soon stood up moments later as Huntington made a gesture. All four went to Davis' vehicle and drove toward Huntington's home.

The next afternoon, Davis and her father were at the Concordia campus, where she "stabbed an innocent bystander in the neck area," then fled, the complaint read. The blade broke off, and investigators recovered the piece. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension test revealed that the blade had Huntington's DNA on it.

Davis and her father were arrested Tuesday in Minneapolis regarding Huntington's death. Davis told investigators that she recalled being at the bar and meeting with people. She recalled then knocking on the condo door and seeing Huntington and the unidentified man inside.

Investigators told Davis that she stabbed Huntington in the condo and a woman at Concordia. Davis said she blacked out after combining methamphetamine and alcohol.

Asked whether she recalled stabbing Huntington and what she was thinking at the time, Davis responded, " 'No, she — she seemed like a nice person. She, she wanted to like — like she had a death wish. ... She was begging.' "

Davis' father was not there, and she did not tell him what she did. The father told police he had nothing to do with Huntington's death. So far, Davis is the only person charged in Huntington's death.

Davis is also charged in Dakota County with pointing a gun from behind at a couple with their children in an Apple Valley park on July 3.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482