Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a Maplewood man with sexual assault, alleging he drugged and raped a woman, leaving her unconscious before she was eventually hospitalized.

Kyle Kamp, 38, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting the 22-year-old woman in St. Paul in November. He has been ordered to have no contact with her.

Court documents say Kamp was released from jail after his $80,000 bail was posted Thursday. His first hearing is scheduled for April 4.

According to charging documents, St. Paul Police responded Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Hadley Street after the alleged victim's mother said her daughter did not come home or answer her phone. Officers found her unconscious in Kamp's living room. Kamp was nearby, telling medics that she took 30 shots of alcohol the previous night before she fell unconscious at 2 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital where staff reported she was "critically ill." They intubated her and put her on a ventilator before her health improved. She awoke the next day.

The woman told a physician and nurse examiner that she spent time with Kamp last January and February, but did not speak to him again for eight months. He picked her up that night at around 9 p.m. and they drank shots of alcohol at several locations before going to Kamp's house. She felt uncomfortable when they arrived, warning her sister to watch her GPS location. She asked Kamp for a ride home, but said he didn't care and responded, "you want to leave me already?" She tried to order a Lyft home but could not find any drivers. At some point they had two shots of alcohol, but she said she did not see Kamp pour the last drink.

She texted her sister minutes after taking that drink, suggesting that Kamp wanted sex but it would not happen. She lost all memory of what happened after that.

Testing revealed the woman's blood contained less than .01 percent of alcohol. Further testing foundevidence of GHB, a commonly known date rape drug that causes blackouts, memory loss and respiratory arrest. She denied agreeing to any sexual activity with Kamp that night.

Kamp told responding officers that he and the woman had 30 shots of tequila that night before having sex and passing out. He claims she was in his bathroom throwing up by around 2:30 p.m. the next day, adding that he found her unconscious after getting out the shower. Kamp agreed to an interview with police at first, but canceled after retaining a lawyer.



