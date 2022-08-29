Newly filed charges allege that a 28-year-old gunman robbed two Mall of America stores one day last week shortly after pulling off the same crime at a Minneapolis pawnshop.

Cartier T. Alexander, of Woodbury, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the holdups Friday of a sports apparel shop and a kiosk retailer at the Mall of America as well as Twin Cities Pawn on E. Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Alexander remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the charges:

Mall security apprehended Alexander and seized a loaded rifle from him. Police arrived and recovered a bag with athletic jerseys taken from Lids on the third floor.

Two Lids employees said Alexander never pointed the rifle at them but did put it on the counter momentarily. He ordered them to put jerseys in a bag, and he left without paying.

"The employees were extremely fearful of [Alexander]," the charges read. "One employee stated that he had a child to think about, and so he felt that he had to do whatever [the gunman] told him to do."

Mall security told police that Alexander also robbed a kiosk in much the same fashion. The charges did not specify which kiosk was targeted.

After his arrest, Alexander admitted to robbing the two mall stores.

The pawnshop owner heard a news report about Lids being robbed and realized "the same thing happened at his store earlier that day," according to the charges.

Minneapolis police records show Alexander entered the store in the 1500 block of E. Lake Street around 11:30 a.m. and left with silver chains.

Alexander walked in with a gun, prompting an employee to say, "We don't do guns here," the charges read. Alexander yelled in response, "I'm the boss!"

Police searched Alexander's car outside the mall and recovered a handgun and several items of jewelry, according to the charges.