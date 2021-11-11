Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE CHARGERS

• The Chargers (5-3) held off the Eagles last week with three touchdown passes from quarterback Justin Herbert, who set up the game-winning field goal with 37 passing yards on a last-minute drive in the 27-24 win in Philadelphia.

• Herbert leads one of the league's most prolific aerial attacks with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and receiving back Austin Ekeler. Only four NFL offenses average more passing yards than the Chargers. Right tackle Storm Norton, a former Vikings reserve from 2017-2019, has replaced the injured Bryan Bulaga for Los Angeles.

• L.A.'s defense fields star power in pass rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, but the Chargers allow 25.1 points per game. And despite having former Vikings anchor Linval Joseph at nose tackle, they're giving up a league-high 5 yards per run.

• They cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino last month, replacing him with former Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has made 7 of 8 kicks in two games. Vizcaino missed five extra-point attempts in six games before getting released.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Justin Herbert

• The sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, Herbert has mostly picked up where he left off as last season's rookie of the year. With new coordinator Joe Lombardi, the former Saints quarterbacks coach, Herbert is averaging 294 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

• He's been a comeback kid in his second season. Four of the Chargers' five wins have come off a go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The Chargers rank third in fourth-quarter scoring (9.6 points per game).

• Herberton being 4-2 in one-score games: "We've lost a couple tough games. It was a tough game [last week], and they're not going to be easy. None of the games in the NFL are going to be easy, and that's what we've figured out the past couple weeks. To battle through that adversity and come out on the other side, I think, is huge for us."

• Herbert on not taking a single hit in win over Philadelphia:"We had a great protection plan. The offensive line did a great job blocking all game. I don't think we had any sacks today, that's huge. We were effective today on third down, especially on fourth down. When you get time with receivers like those guys, they do a good job of getting open."

COACH SPEAK | Brandon Staley

• Staley has a 5-3 record in his first season as Chargers head coach. The 38-year-old is the oldest NFL coach in Los Angeles, but with 34-year-old Rams coach Sean McVay, they're among just four head coaches younger than 40.

• A former Rams, Broncos and Bears defensive assistant, Staley heads an uneven defense that has struggled against the run, but is stingy against the pass. The Chargers trail only the Bills in fewest passing touchdowns and big plays (20-plus yards) allowed.

• Staley on Joseph, who played six seasons in Minnesota: "He's 34 years old and he had the highest miles per hour of any D-lineman in the [Chargers-Eagles] game on Sunday, over 16 miles per hour in the game. He can run faster than that. Philly a couple years back, I think he hit 19 on that [fumble] return he had against them."

• Staley on comeback wins: "Both of those drives in the Washington [and Cleveland] games were reflective of a team offensive performance. It wasn't just Justin putting us on his back. It wasn't just Mike or Keenan making a freak catch out there. It was everybody touching the ball and doing their part. And you can't say enough about our offensive line."