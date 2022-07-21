An intoxicated man crashed an ATV after leaving a neighborhood party in Otsego and killed his 12-year-old passenger, according to a criminal complaint.

Austin M. Copsey, who turned 37 on Thursday, was charged in Wright County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the rollover wreck that killed Jesse Hooper, of Otsego.

The complaint said that a preliminary breath test administered by law enforcement soon after the crash measured Copsey's blood alcohol content at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Copsey appeared in court Tuesday and has another hearing scheduled for Aug. 5. A message left with his attorney Thursday seeking a response to the allegations.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 14100 block of NE. 78th Street shortly after 10 p.m. and saw a side-by-side ATV in a ditch. Numerous mailboxes that had been attached to a single post "were scattered around the crash scene," the complaint read.

A witness heard the crash, looked video from his security camera and saw that the ATV had rolled over several times.

Emergency responders declared Hooper dead at the scene.

Deputies located Copsey nearby and noticed that his speech was slurred, according to the complaint. He acknowledged that he had been drinking.

Copsey left the neighborhood party with Cooper and was on his way to pick up his daughter and bring her back to the gathering, authorities say.

Copsey's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for drunken driving, drug possession and operating a motorcycle with insufficient lights, according to court records.

Funeral services for Jesse are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Grace Fellowship Church in Brooklyn Park. Survivors include his father, Elk River firefighter Tony Hooper, mother Kristi and brother Luke.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of a tragic loss within our fire department family," read a posting on the Elk River Fire Department's Facebook page. "We ask that you give the family privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss."

Jesse's online obituary said "he was happy to join you alongside what you were doing and quick to offer his help. In short time, he became the neighborhood fix-it kid." In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Jesse's honor to Northwest Metro Robotics.