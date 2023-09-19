A Hopkins man charged with attempted murder allegedly told police that he stabbed a random victim at U.S. Bank Stadium light-rail station over the weekend as "practice killing" to better protect his family.

Jeffrey Lee Corley-Jones, 25, faces second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in Hennepin County District Court. He remains is custody, and the victim, whom he did not know, is still in the hospital as of Tuesday when charges were filed. Police say Corley-Jones admitted to the crime while holding a bloody knife near the station.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 16 at 12:17 a.m., Metro Transit Police officers responded to the stabbing and identified Corley-Jones as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video footage.

In the video, Corley-Jones is shown walking up to the victim with a knife in hand while the victim was stationary and straddling his bicycle on the light-rail platform. Corley-Jones turned toward the victim and stabbed him.

Corley-Jones kept walking north out of camera view. Meanwhile, the victim appeared confused by what had just happened and is seen holding his right side. The victim dragged his bike and stumbled while assessing his injuries and asked bystanders for help. At that point, an unidentified man approached the victim and rode away on the bike.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he was in critical condition, while officers searched for Corley-Jones, whom they found sitting nearby on the north side of the light-rail track.

Corley-Jones allegedly asked police if they were "looking for this" while holding the bloody knife. He could hear dispatch officers describing the stabbing suspect and he told the officers that dispatch was talking about him.

Officers asked if he did it, and Corley-Jones said yes before he was placed under arrest, during which officers allegedly found a .43 gram rock of suspected methamphetamine.

In an interview with police, Corley-Jones said after he stabbed the victim and walked away, he recorded police. He said he didn't know the victim and had not seen him before.

The charges allege that Corley-Jones said "he wanted to practice killing in order to better protect his family ... [and] that he tried to stab the victim in the heart and stabbed him one time."

Corley-Jones was previously convicted and currently on probation for first-degree assault.