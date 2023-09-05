The young woman who admitted to helping sex traffic teen girls for Anton Lazzaro was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Tuesday after a wrenching hearing where those who spoke before the judge were at a loss for what decision he should render.

Gisela Castro Medina, now 21, pled guilty last year to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and obstructing the investigation. She testified against Lazzaro, a former Minnesota GOP operative and donor, at a trial this spring in which a federal jury found him guilty. Lazzaro, 32, was sentenced to 21 years in prison last month.

Prosecutors had argued that Castro Medina "played in crucial and despicable role" in trafficking 15- and 16-year-old girls for Lazzaro, who in turn gave her $80,000 in cash and other benefits for recruiting the girls to visit Lazzaro's Hotel Ivy condominium in Minneapolis for commercial sex in 2020 and 2021.

But they also acknowledged her help prosecuting Lazzaro, which included more than a day of testifying about her role in the conspiracy. Castro Medina met Lazzaro just after she turned 18 and while she was still in high school. He paid her for sex and, prosecutors said, and raped her when she was so intoxicated that she was barely conscious. She came to revere him and rely on him, and Lazzaro soon asked her to start recruiting girls on social media for him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams called Castro Medina "as good a cooperator as I've ever encountered" and said she helped the government under "really extraordinary pressure." She highlighted her path to sobriety that followed her arrest and furthering education as contrasts to Lazzaro, in whom the prosecution saw redeeming qualities and viewed as an "unrepentant, dangerous predator."

Prosecutors sought a 7-year prison sentence while Castro Medina's lawyers asked for her to be sentenced to time served.

"I'm not sure what I would do if I were you, your honor," Williams said before Chief U.S. District Patrick Schiltz announced his judgment.

Schiltz, in imposing his sentence, noted that the federal sex trafficking statute covered a "huge spectrum of behavior." But he said that by giving Castro Medina a lesser sentence than the potential for decades or even life that the guidelines contemplated, he did not mean to diminish the seriousness of the crimes.

"She helped him at every step of the way," Schiltz said, later adding: "None of these victims would now be suffering that harm but for Castro Medina. Their suffering is on her hands as well as on Mr. Lazzaro."

Schiltz said that Lazzaro "recognized a broken girl when he saw one" and skillfully groomed Castro Medina to recruit for him, just as he groomed his other victims.

The judge noted that Lazzaro, or someone acting on his behalf, tried to buy Castro Medina's silence through anonymous cash gifts of thousands of dollars. But Castro Medina disclosed the payments and that money was later deposited into an account to be made available to victims for restitution payments.

Castro Medina, through tearful remarks to the court on Tuesday, apologized to the victims – which included her then-best friend – and thanked law enforcement for their intervention.

"Had it not been for their intervention I don't think I would be here right now," she said before being sentenced. "I was so deeply invested in my relationship with Anton that I saw no way out. I hated myself and my choices and actions when I was with Anton."

But the parents of that friend, identified in this case as Victim A, pleaded with Schiltz on Tuesday to deliver a harsh penalty and expressed doubts that Castro Medina has reformed. The girl's father argued that Castro Medina was smart, manipulative and would repeat this behavior if allowed to go free.

Taking turns speaking, they described their daughter as idolizing Castro Medina and being manipulated and controlled by her. Their daughter received a life sentence by her former friend's hand, they said.

"You used her and she became your puppet," the mother said, repeatedly describing Castro Medina's behavior as "greed, power and control."

"Your soul is as dark as your eyes and I despise you," she said.