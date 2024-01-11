Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cargill has named a tech company executive as its next top lawyer after Anna Richo announced her retirement from the role Thursday.

Rishi Varma will join the the Minnetonka-based agribusiness on Jan. 29 as chief legal and compliance officer and general counsel.

It's a key job at a company with 160,000 global employees and interactions with numerous governments and stakeholders.

Varma currently serves as general counsel at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Texas-based tech giant that split off from HP Inc. nearly a decade ago.

"His commitment to operational excellence and ensuring this is achieved in compliance with the highest legal and ethical standards builds on our strong culture of integrity," Cargill CEO Brian Sikes said in a statement Thursday.

Varma previously served as general counsel for chemical firm TPC Group and Trico Marine Services.

Richo, who joined the company five years ago, will remain as a strategic advisor to Varma and Sikes until her retirement date in September.

"Anna led with purpose and passion ... to operate with a strong focus on the customer," Sikes said. "Her contributions strengthened our diverse and inclusive culture and will leave a lasting mark on the company."