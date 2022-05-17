Racing season at Canterbury Park in Shakopee starts on May 18 and runs through September 17. Here's where you can find our guide to the horses, including race selections from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau.

Canterbury info: Racing calendar and post times | Tickets | Directions

Watch the live races and race replays here

On Twitter: Handicapper @JaysPlaysStrib | Canterbury Park

———————————————————————————————

Wednesday, May 18: Entries/odds | Jay's picks | Results

———————————————————————————————-

Horse racing headlines:

Epicenter is 6-5 Preakness favorite

A Minnesota owner's dream trip to the Kentucky Derby

Minnesota's Zandon won't race in Peakness or Belmont

How did Rich Strike win the Kentucky Derby at 81-1?

American Pharoah colt finishes fifth in Canterbury debut

——————————————————————————————————

Information about Running Aces harness track in Columbus is here.