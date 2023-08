Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Canterbury Park postponed Saturday night's races, rescheduling the eight-race card for Thursday because of projected excessive heat.

Racing on Thursday will begin at 5 p.m.

"In keeping with safety protocols, we have determined the best course of action is to run Saturday's program on Thursday evening," Canterbury Park Director of Racing Chris Merz said in a news release.

Sunday's race card remained scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.