CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

5 • Reckoning Day (Hernandez) 3.60 2.20 2.10

1 • Gray Magician (Lopez) 2.80 2.20

4 • Kierkegaard (Quinonez) 3.20

Time: 1:15.42. Exacta: 5-1, $4.20. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $4.30.

2 Brooks Fields Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $76,500.

4 • Fuerteventura (Geroux) 3.80 2.80 2.40

6 • Stagecoach Boys (Roman) 6.80 4.60

3 • Sonny Smack (Lopez) 4.60

Time: 1:33.21. Exacta: 4-6, $12.50. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $78.60. Superfecta: 4-6-3-2, $122.76. Daily Double: 5-4, $4.10.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,680.

5 • Wright Winged (Wade) 12.00 7.00 3.40

3 • Ghost of Genevieve (Santos) 11.60 5.00

4 • Celtics Wildcat (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:05.36. Scratched: Celtics Wildcat. Exacta: 5-3, $45.80. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $144.70. Daily Double: 4-5, $17.60.

4 Curtis Sampson Oaks. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

7 • Cupids Crush (Gallardo) 18.60 6.60 4.60

4 • Flashy Gem (Geroux) 2.60 2.20

6 • Lil Miss Moonlight (Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:34.35. Exacta: 7-4, $32.40. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $75.40. Superfecta: 7-4-6-1, $68.30. Pick 3: 4-5-7, $308.70. Pick 4: 5-4-5-7, $378.15. Daily Double: 5-7, $65.70.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

4 • Sailsinthesunset (Reyes) 10.20 4.40 3.20

2 • Chasing Shadows (Wade) 4.20 2.80

6 • Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela) 8.40

Time: 1:11.39. Scratched: Where's Frankie. Exacta: 4-2, $13.00. Trifecta: 4-2-6, $45.35. Superfecta: 4-2-6-1, $24.44. Pick 3: 5-4, $491.90. Daily Double: 7-4, $74.10.

6 Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $76,725.

5 • Regal Realm (Geroux) 4.80 2.80 2.20

2 • Midnight Current (Hernandez) 3.40 2.40

3 • She Can't Sing (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:34.35. Scratched: Lady Hideaway, Takntothecleaners, Mouffy. Exacta: 5-2, $6.40. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $9.00. Superfecta: 5-2-3-6, $8.39. Daily Double: 4-5, $10.70.

7 Dark Star Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,450.

4 • High Front (Geroux) 6.00 3.40 2.40

7 • Plane Talk (Roman) 8.40 4.80

5 • Mark of the Z (Baird) 2.60

Time: 0:54.80. Exacta: 4-7, $25.20. Trifecta: 4-7-5, $34.25. Superfecta: 4-7-5-3, $15.81. Pick 3: 4-4/5/7/10-4, $32.10. Daily Double: 5-4, $5.00.

8 Canterbury Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

3 • Golden Bandit (Berrios-Lopez) 6.00 3.00 2.10

1 • One in Vermillion (Hernandez) 3.60 2.10

2 • Worthington (Loveberry) 2.10

Time: 1:34.41. Scratched: We Storm. Exacta: 3-1, $9.80. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $6.75. Daily Double: 4-3, $14.60.

9 MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $54,300.

3 • Sir Sterling (Wade) 3.80 2.40 2.20

6 • Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez) 2.80 2.20

8 • Artistic Vision (Barajas) 3.60

Time: 1:17.01. Exacta: 3-6, $4.40. Trifecta: 3-6-8, $8.60. Superfecta: 3-6-8-5, $14.37. Pick 3: 4-3-3, $32.10. Pick 4: 4/5/7/10-4-3-3, $44.20. Pick 5: 4-4/5/7/10-4-3-3, $311.75. Daily Double: 3-3, $9.00.

Total handle: $2,522,806. Live handle: $218,671.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 0-9 (.000). Totals: 36-95 (.379). Lock of the day: 7-11 (.636).