CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

1 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 7.60 3.00 2.10

5 • Ghost of Genevieve (Lopez) 2.60 2.10

6 • Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez) 2.40

Time: 1:05.47. Exacta: 1-5, $6.10. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $8.05. Superfecta: 1-5-6-3, $4.52.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $13,000. Purse: $12,480.

5 • Kierkegaard (Wade) 4.40 2.60 —

1 • Thrill Ride (Roman) 2.80 —

2 • Unleash the Beast (Murray) —

Time: 1:11.21. Scratched: Xtreme Mayhem. Exacta: 5-1, $5.80. Daily Double: 1-5, $9.10. Daily Double: 1-3, $2.60.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

2 • Quarantena Bmbno (Gllrdo) 4.60 2.10 2.10

1 • Scatamaran (H. Hernandez) 2.10 2.10

5 • J J's Wildcat (Lara) 5.20

Time: 1:06.45. Exacta: 2-1, $3.10. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $12.10. Superfecta: 2-1-5-3, $6.88. Daily Double: 5-2, $5.10.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Casino Queen (Roman) 4.60 2.80 2.20

2 • Lady Clare (Murray) 7.00 2.80

5 • Where's Frankie (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 0:58.38. Exacta: 3-2, $13.90. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $16.65. Pick 3: 3/5-2-3, $15.90. Pick 4: 1-3/5-2-3, $28.30. Daily Double: 2-3, $5.90.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,240.

2 • Grunder (I. Hernandez) 9.40 4.60 2.80

4 • Tiger Hunter (Wade) 10.00 5.40

1 • Da Ghost (Santos) 3.00

Time: 1:39.37. Scratched: Harmon Killer Brew. Exacta: 2-4, $47.70. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $72.90. Superfecta: 2-4-1-5, $29.75. Pick 3: 2-3-2, $30.80. Daily Double: 3-2, $13.70.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,200.

5 • Sahm Tequila (Wade) 4.40 2.40 2.10

8 • Big League Benny (H. Hrnndz) 2.40 2.10

7 • Miltontown (Barajas) 2.60

Time: 1:10.36. Exacta: 5-8, $4.60. Trifecta: 5-8-7, $5.30. Superfecta: 5-8-7-1, $5.06. Pick 3: 3-2-5, $34.00. Daily Double: 2-5, $11.00.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

5 • Hit the Seam (Sosa) 5.20 3.00 2.40

2 • Perfect Fanny (Berrios-Lopez) 5.60 4.00

4 • Twentyone N Change (Barajas) 4.00

Time: 0:58.55. Scratched: Miami Crockett, Samurai Mike. Exacta: 5-2, $9.10. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $18.00. Pick 5: 2-3-2-5-5, $130.60. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.00.

8 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

5 • Rocking the World (Harr) 14.80 6.60 3.80

6 • Stevie B (Frink) 5.20 3.80

3 • Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada) 2.80

Time: 0:15.72. Scratched: Cynthea Parrkerr. Exacta: 5-6, $29.90. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $39.65. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $41.60. Pick 4: 2-5-5-5, $138.50. Daily Double: 5-5, $10.70.

Total handle: $629,787. Live handle: $75,537.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 90-240 (.375). Lock of the day: 16-28 (.571).