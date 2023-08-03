Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,200.

4 • Come On Sweat Pea (I. Hrndz) 5.40 4.20 2.80

6 • Piper Rose (Berrios-Lopez) 20.00 10.40

2 • Silvera (Ulloa) 14.20

Time: 1:40.70. Exacta: 4-6, $46.90. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $179.85. Superfecta: 4-6-2-3, $194.58.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

6 • Manhattan Cherry (Brrs-Lpz) 49.80 13.80 4.60

2 • Thorn Crown (Wade) 6.40 3.00

5 • Sixth Street (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 0:56.14. Exacta: 6-2, $127.10. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $171.80. Superfecta: 6-2-5-1, $77.09. Daily Double: 4-6, $89.20.

3 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,810.

7 • Hap Hot (Quinonez) 4.60 2.80 2.40

8 • Sea to Success (Berrios-Lopez) 4.00 3.00

1 • Blame J D (H. Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 1:16.42. Scratched: Smooth Scat, American Refugee. Exacta: 7-8, $9.00. Trifecta: 7-8-1, $18.95. Superfecta: 7-8-1-6, $6.49. Daily Double: 6-7, $101.90.

4 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,275.

4 • War Chest (H. Hernandez) 5.20 3.00 2.20

6 • Carmenootz (Sosa) 4.00 3.20

3 • Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan) 4.20

Time: 1:34.11. Exacta: 4-6, $10.50. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $16.50. Superfecta: 4-6-3-5, $6.61. Pick 4: 4-6-3/4/7-4, $476.45. Daily Double: 7-4, $10.40.

5 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 2.80 2.20 2.10

4 • Samurai Mike (H. Hernandez) 4.40 3.00

5 • Miami Crockett (I. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 0:55.71. Exacta: 6-4, $7.10. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $10.85. Superfecta: 6-4-5-1, $4.19. Pick 3: 3/4/7-4-6, $14.50. Pick 3 (All turf): 6-4-6, $267.10. Daily Double: 4-6, $3.80.

6 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

7 • Relentless Bay (Escobedo) 4.00 2.60 2.20

9 • Relentless Corona (Alvidrez) 3.60 2.60

8 • I Got Thiss (Gutierrez) 3.60

Time: 0:17.69. Exacta: 7-9, $5.00. Trifecta: 7-9-8, $11.40. Superfecta: 7-9-8-2, $15.48. Pick 3: 4-6-7, $14.40. Daily Double: 6-7, $2.60.

7 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

7 • Relentlessy Fast (Ramirez) 6.40 3.40 2.10

3 • Relentless Robin (Escobedo) 3.40 2.20

4 • Sum Special Gumbo (Alvidrez) 2.20

Time: 0:17.95. Exacta: 7-3, $8.90. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $7.50. Superfecta: 7-3-4-9, $7.91. Daily Double: 7-7, $6.00.

8 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $10,200.

9 • Relentless Minnie (Escobedo) 4.00 2.60 2.20

6 • Averys Treasure (Garcia) 6.60 4.20

5 • Runnin Mann (Valenzuela) 3.40

Time: 0:18.04. Exacta: 9-6, $10.90. Trifecta: 9-6-5, $20.45. Superfecta: 9-6-5-3, $30.91. Pick 3: 7-7-9, $14.60. Pick 4: 6-7-7-9, $16.30. Pick 5: 4-6-7-7-9, $62.25. Daily Double: 7-9, $8.20.

Total handle: $670,913. Live handle: $93,490.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 100-272 (.368). Lock of the day: 16-32 (.500).