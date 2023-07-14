Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

3 • Out Run'm (Bridgmohan) 3.00 2.20 2.10

2 • Mystifier (Fuentes) 4.00 2.60

4 • North Arm Bay (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:37.64. Exacta: 3-2, $5.70. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $7.10. Superfecta: 3-2-4-5, $3.74.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

4 • Savona (Valenzuela) 6.00 4.00 3.00

6 • Right of Refusal (Fuentes) 4.80 3.80

1 • Thorn Crown (Wade) 2.80

Time: 0:57.18. Exacta: 4-6, $14.80. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $20.10. Superfecta: 4-6-1-3, $12.76. Daily Double: 3-4, $5.50.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,040.

1 • Maiden Rock (Ulloa) 32.60 7.40 4.60

6 • More Romance (Murray) 2.40 2.20

3 • Icywilburnyeh (Wade) 8.60

Time: 1:41.03. Scratched: Texas Twinkies. Exacta: 1-6, $31.10. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $113.35. Daily Double: 4-1, $65.50.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,000. Purse: $15,075.

8 • Dreaming Biz (Bridgmohan) 7.40 3.60 2.80

4 • Rental Pool (Gallardo) 3.60 2.80

10 • Fat and Furious (Wade) 4.60

Time: 1:35.58. Scratched: Merlin's Sister. Exacta: 8-4, $10.50. Trifecta: 8-4-10, $27.00. Superfecta: 8-4-10-5, $19.96. Pick 3: 4-1-8, $318.80. Pick 4: 3-4-1-8, $258.50. Daily Double: 1-8, $58.70.

5 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,575.

3 • Gentleman's Secret (Valenzuela) 20.20 4.20 3.00

2 • Lonely Private (Lopez) 2.10 2.10

1 • Big League Benny (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:03.59. Exacta: 3-2, $24.10. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $45.70. Superfecta: 3-2-1-5, $53.67. Pick 3: 1-8-3, $1,726.00. Daily Double: 8-3, $51.90.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

1 • Prize Fighter (Lindsay) 8.80 5.80 3.80

5 • Franz (Valenzuela) 13.00 6.60

6 • Irish Dawn (Wolff) 4.60

Time: 1:17.69. Exacta: 1-5, $46.40. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $137.25. Superfecta: 1-5-6-3, $45.44. Pick 3: 8-3-1, $346.80. Pick 5: 4-1-8-3-1, $18,847.25. Daily Double: 3-1, $82.70.

7 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

4 • Iza B Quick (Smith) 3.40 2.40 2.10

5 • Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr) 3.40 2.10

3 • Seis It Aint So (Estrada) 2.10

Time: 0:17.01. Exacta: 4-5, $5.30. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $4.45. Superfecta: 1-4, $11.50.

8 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

6 • Union Quality (Cervantes) 13.20 6.40 3.40

3 • Runnin Mann (Valenzuela) 3.80 2.20

5 • Gg Heart On Fire (Smith) 2.40

Time: 0:17.04. Exacta: 6-3, $21.70. Trifecta: 6-3-5, $30.30. Superfecta: 6-3-5-7, $11.76. Pick 3: 1-4-6, $60.70. Pick 4: 3-1-4-6, $282.20. Pick 5: 8-3-1-4-6, $850.95. Daily Double: 4-6, $10.50.

Total handle: $957,974. Live handle: $100,713.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 72-181 (.398). Lock of the day: 12-21 (.571).