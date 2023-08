Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,460.

4 • Freebritney (H. Hernandez) 4.40 3.20 —

1 • O'Babe (Wade) 2.60 —

3 • Taking Charge Desi (Quinonez) —

Time: 1:17.42. Scratched: Mamashavnahotflash. Exacta: 4-1, $6.80.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Political Riot (Lindsay) 8.00 3.60 3.00

3 • Joker Matt (H. Hernandez) 2.20 2.20

1 • Release the Beast (Ulloa) 5.80

Time: 1:39.59. Exacta: 5-3, $10.90. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $50.20. Superfecta: 5-3-1-4, $30.41. Daily Double: 4-5, $10.60.

3 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $9,450.

3 • Kal El (Wade) 2.20 — —

5 • Charismo (Glass) — —

4 • Red's Mr Z (Sosa) —

Time: 1:40.96. Scratched: Causeway Surpise, Total Surprise. Exacta: 3-5, $3.70. Daily Double: 5-3, $5.80.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,775.

7 • Dreaming Biz (Bridgmohan) 3.60 2.80 2.10

5 • Mizzanna (Harr) 6.40 2.40

3 • Imminent Threat (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:35.62. Scratched: Bid for Power, Lookin So Lucky. Exacta: 7-5, $11.90. Trifecta: 7-5-3, $10.80. Pick 3: 5-1/2/3-2/4/7, $25.70. Pick 4: 4/5-5-1/2/3-2/4/7, $33.25. Daily Double: 3-7, $1.50.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,000.

5 • Martini Blu (Gallardo) 6.40 3.60 2.60

7 • Don't Box Me In (H. Hernandez) 2.60 2.20

8 • Zoffa (Bridgmohan) 2.80

Time: 1:37.30. Scratched: Bugler. Exacta: 5-7, $7.60. Trifecta: 5-7-8, $11.10. Superfecta: 5-7-8-1, $7.08. Pick 3: 1/2/3-2/4/7-5, $8.00. Daily Double: 7-5, $6.70.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Modern Science (Wade) 10.20 4.40 3.20

6 • Mendelssohn Joy (Harr) 7.20 5.40

4 • Coastal Waters (H. Hernandez) 8.00

Time: 1:34.26. Scratched: Riding the Train, Cross the Causeway. Exacta: 8-6, $30.70. Trifecta: 8-6-4, $131.85. Superfecta: 8-6-4-1, $84.07. Pick 3: 2/4/7-5-8, $32.40. Pick 5: 5-1/2/3-2/4/7-5-8, $162.70. Daily Double: 5-8, $20.80.

7 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,420.

5 • Phelicitous (Gallardo) 34.00 9.60 4.20

1 • Comeback Darling (Ramirez) 4.40 2.60

2 • I Aint No Caboose (Fonseca-Soto) 2.40

Time: 0:17.18. Scratched: Copy Em Zoomin. Exacta: 5-1, $68.10. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $92.85. Daily Double: 8-5, $46.40.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,740.

3 • Shakalah (Escobedo) 3.60 2.20 2.10

1 • Kool Susie (Gutierrez) 2.80 2.40

2 • Agents Lil Doll (Fonseca-Soto) 5.00

Time: 0:15.55. Exacta: 3-1, $4.50. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $13.75. Superfecta: 3-1-2-5, $5.64. Pick 3: 8-5-3, $345.90. Pick 4: 5-8-5-3, $1,097.90. Pick 5: 2/4/7-5-8-5-3, $5,166.50. Daily Double: 5-3, $32.60.

Total handle: $321,566. Live handle: $78,957.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 104-280 (.371). Lock of the day: 16-33 (.485).