Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,945.

1 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 7.20 3.40 —

3 • Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez) 2.80 —

2 • Balimos (Ulloa) —

Time: 1:40.22. Scratched: Mylastredcent. Exacta: 1-3, $5.40.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,620.

6 • Calico Joe (Roman) 7.60 3.80 2.20

1 • My Calante (Lara) 4.80 2.80

5 • Big Pete (Harr) 2.10

Time: 1:31.64. Exacta: 6-1, $18.10. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $16.75. Superfecta: 6-1-5-2, $18.64. Daily Double: 1-6, $14.90.

3. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,560.

1 • Botany (Hernandez) 6.20 4.80 2.40

2 • Risky Situation (Harr) 7.20 2.80

3 • New Dice (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:18.43. Exacta: 1-2, $14.30. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $12.85. Superfecta: 6-1, $11.70.

4. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

5 • Ana (Wade) 3.00 2.20 2.20

6 • It's Me (Roman) 4.60 3.80

3 • Grace A'lace (Santos) 7.00

Time: 1:38.39. Exacta: 5-6, $6.50. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $26.40. Superfecta: 5-6-3-7, $14.05. Pick 3: 6-1-5, $20.50. Pick 4: 1-6-1-5, $56.25. Daily Double: 1-5, $2.30.

5. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Johnny Up (Reyes) 3.80 2.40 2.10

1 • Direct Action (Santos) 3.00 2.20

4 • K C's First B M W (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:11.16. Exacta: 5-1, $4.50. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $6.85. Superfecta: 5-1-4-6, $4.87. Pick 3: 1-5-5, $10.30. Daily Double: 5-5, $4.00.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,160.

3 • Kurt's Choice (Gallardo) 4.80 3.60 2.80

2 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 10.00 5.60

4 • Class Compouds (Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:30.80. Exacta: 3-2, $18.00. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $54.75. Superfecta: 3-2-4-7, $45.81. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $11.90. Daily Double: 5-3, $8.90.

7. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,775.

2 • Single Me Out (Hernandez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

1 • Top of the Game (Lopez) 5.80 2.80

4 • Sahm Tequila (Gallardo) 2.20

Time: 1:17.02. Exacta: 2-1, $6.40. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $7.70. Superfecta: 2-1-4-6, $4.77. Daily Double: 3-2, $3.80.

8. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

9 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 8.80 5.40 4.40

7 • Mystifer (Berrios-Lopez) 5.20 4.20

3 • Tri Spot (Harr) 8.00

Time: 1:34.13. Scratched: Harmon Killer Brew. Exacta: 9-7, $23.20. Trifecta: 9-7-3, $175.25. Superfecta: 9-7-3-2, $124.86. Pick 3: 3-2-6/9, $32.60. Pick 4: 5-3-2-6/9, $36.35. Pick 5: 5-5-3-2-6/9, $93.90. Daily Double: 2-9, $9.20. Daily Double: 2-6, $1.40.

Total handle: $558,084. Live handle: $99,694.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 15-42 (.357). Lock of the day: 4-5 (.800).