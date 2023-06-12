1. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,225.
5 • Seeking Splendor (Barajas) 3.40 2.20 2.10
2 • Black Limo (Wade) 3.40 2.40
4 • Unique Path (Santos) 2.60
Time: 1:40.85. Exacta: 5-2, $4.00. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $6.40.
2. 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,510.
5 • Diplomatica (Hernandez) 3.20 2.20 2.10
4 • Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40 2.20
6 • Rental Pool (Gallardo) 2.60
Time: 1:35.12. Exacta: 5-4, $3.90. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $4.10. Superfecta: 5-4-6-3, $1.74. Daily Double: 5-5, $2.80.
3. 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming. Purse: $15,000.
5 • Moment (Roman) 2.40 2.10 2.10
3 • Eisenstaedt (Wade) 2.40 2.10
2 • Smart Call (Murray) 3.40
Time: 1:38.71. Exacta: 5-3, $1.90. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $4.85. Daily Double: 5-5, $1.90.
4. 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.
5 • Bodenheimer (Wade) 8.80 4.80 3.80
6 • Released (Lara) 4.00 3.00
4 • Samurai Mike (Roman) 5.40
Time: 0:58.22. Exacta: 5-6, $13.40. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $119.95. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $95.00. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $12.00. Pick 4: 5-5-5-5, $15.55. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.60.
5. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.
2 • Protonic and Gin (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10 2.10
5 • Jose Patio (Lopez) 2.60 2.10
7 • R Voo's Taboo (Quinonez) 3.40
Time: 1:11.96. Exacta: 2-5, $2.90. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $7.50. Superfecta: 2-5-7-4, $2.32. Pick 3: 5-5-2, $10.40. Daily Double: 5-2, $7.40.
6. 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.
3 • Jerusalema (Berrios-Lopez) 3.60 2.20 2.10
4 • Grandiose Summer (Lara) 3.40 2.40
2 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 2.60
Time: 1:20.85. Exacta: 3-4, $4.80. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $5.40. Superfecta: 3-4-2-5, $1.94. Pick 3: 5-2-3, $12.80. Daily Double: 2-3, $2.50.
7. 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
1 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 5.40 2.80 2.20
7 • Mizzanna (Roman) 3.80 2.20
4 • Curious Inji (Valenzuela) 4.80
Time: 1:35.86. Exacta: 1-7, $9.90. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $47.60. Superfecta: 1-7-4-3, $58.44. Daily Double: 3-1, $6.40.
8. 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,000.
5 • Saint Sarena (Hernandez) 4.60 2.20 2.10
3 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10
1 • Picaflor (Lindsay) 4.40
Time: 1:05.84. Exacta: 5-3, $3.40. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $8.00. Superfecta: 5-3-1-4, $15.27. Pick 3: 3-1-5, $17.00. Pick 4: 2-3-1-5, $12.75. Pick 5: 5-2-3-1-5, $100.10. Daily Double: 1-5, $6.10.
Total handle: $636,704. Live handle: $161,974.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 7-8 (.875). Totals: 27-68 (.397). Lock of the day: 5-8 (.625).