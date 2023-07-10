Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,430.

1 • Crocodile Tears (Lopez) 2.80 2.20 2.10

4 • Jackson Action (Ulloa) 5.00 3.00

3 • Harleezy (Wade) 3.00

Time: 0:56.38. Scratched: Big Muckity, Stability. Exacta: 1-4, $5.60. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $12.30. Superfecta: 1-4-3-6, $13.40.

2. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,460.

2 • Eisenstaedt (Wade) 5.00 3.00 2.40

7 • Last Martini (Murray) 2.80 2.40

3 • Mishko (Barajas) 4.60

Time: 1:38.90. Exacta: 2-7, $6.20. Trifecta: 2-7-3, $15.35. Superfecta: 2-7-3-1, $94.05. Daily Double: 1-2, $3.80.

3. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,400.

8 • Saint Charles (Hernandez) 4.80 2.80 2.20

7 • Direct Action (Santos) 4.00 3.00

1 • Notacry (Lopez) 4.00

Time: 0:55.66. Scratched: Sam Sez. Exacta: 8-7, $8.30. Trifecta: 8-7-1, $20.05. Superfecta: 8-7-1-6, $21.19. Daily Double: 2-8, $6.60.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

7 • Diplomatica (Hernandez) 5.00 3.40 2.80

5 • Latin Nikkita (Santos) 7.20 5.20

4 • Desert Glow (Wade) 4.80

Time: 1:27.75. Scratched: Sea Level, It's Her Time. Exacta: 7-5, $12.80. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $48.75. Superfecta: 7-5-4-2, $25.52. Pick 3: 2-3/8-1/3/7, $17.10. Pick 4: 1/9/10-2-3/8-1/3/7, $15.05. Daily Double: 8-7, $5.10.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,400.

1 • Hap Hot (Quinonez) 6.00 3.40 2.60

7 • Yo Dawg (Ulloa) 3.00 2.40

4 • American Refugee (Santos) 2.80

Time: 1:10.32. Scratched: Street Commander, Casey's Law. Exacta: 1-7, $7.30. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $10.20. Superfecta: 1-7-4-2, $3.21. Pick 3: 3/8-1/3/7-1/5/8, $19.70. Daily Double: 7-1, $7.50.

6. 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,495.

2 • Saved by Grace (Wade) 5.40 3.00 2.40

1 • Forget the Roses (Lopez) 6.80 4.40

3 • Foxy Elaine (Barajas) 3.00

Time: 1:01.25. Exacta: 2-1, $12.40. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $16.55. Superfecta: 2-1-3-7, $7.41. Pick 3: 1/3/7-1/5/8-2, $28.60. Daily Double: 1-2, $6.90.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,100.

2 • Back to Selling (Wade) 2.20 2.10 2.10

1 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 3.20 2.40

5 • Score McCoy (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:30.49. Scratched: Ll's Classy Dude. Exacta: 2-1, $2.50. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $6.95. Superfecta: 2-1-5-7, $3.62. Daily Double: 2-2, $3.80.

8. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Red Cents (Hernandez) 3.80 2.40 2.10

1 • Como Estas (Quinonez) 2.80 2.10

6 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 2.10

Time: 1:12.75. Scratched: Ka Pow. Exacta: 2-1, $4.40. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $3.55. Pick 3: 2-2/4-2/5, $7.50. Pick 4: 1/5/8-2-2/4-2/5, $15.35. Pick 5: 1/3/7-1/5/8-2-2/4-2/5, $62.85. Daily Double: 2-2, $2.70.

Total handle: $730,000. Live handle: $208,957.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 7-8 (.875). Totals: 65-164 (.396). Lock of the day: 10-19 (.526).