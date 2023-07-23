Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,275.

6 • Eisenstaedt (Wade) 4.80 2.60 2.10

4 • Signofthecross (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

2 • Last Martini) 2.20

Time: 1:37.81. Scratched: Club Mesquite. Exacta: 6-4, $4.80. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $5.55.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,875.

3 • Leaoflittlefaith (Gallardo) 7.20 3.20 2.10

4 • Three Rough Shods (Bridgmohan) 2.40 2.10

5 • Lucky's Lane (Valenzuela) 2.60

Time: 1:37.84. Exacta: 3-4, $6.90. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $8.45. Superfecta: 3-4-5-1, $4.00. Daily Double: 6-3, $10.90.

3 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,550.

3 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 6.00 2.80 2.20

4 • Bluejay Way (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.20

2 • Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60

Time: 0:54.01. Scratched: Majestic Craken. Exacta: 3-4, $8.80. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $12.35. Superfecta: 3-4-2-7, $20.69. Daily Double: 3-3, $12.50.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

8 • Summer Fireflys (Lopez) 33.20 8.20 4.60

1 • Elegance N Tonic (Berrios-Lopez) 2.40 2.10

6 • Ana (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:29.74. Scratched: Flash Flood. Exacta: 8-1, $40.90. Trifecta: 8-1-6, $82.15. Superfecta: 8-1-6-2, $63.78. Pick 3: 3-3-8, $389.80. Pick 4: 1/6-3-3-8, $414.10. Daily Double: 3-8, $85.20.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

7 • American Refugee (Santos) 7.20 4.00 3.00

6 • Crocodile Tears (Lopez) 8.00 5.00

1 • Irish Dawn (Wolff) 7.40

Time: 1:11.35. Exacta: 7-6, $29.10. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $224.60. Superfecta: 7-6-1-5, $249.10. Pick 3: 3-8-7, $171.60. Daily Double: 8-7, $57.00.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Let Me Down Easy (Quinonez) 5.00 3.00 2.60

4 • Northern Charmer (Sosa) 4.60 3.40

1 • Karats Kount (Ulloa) 5.00

Time: 1:06.52. Exacta: 5-4, $10.50. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $26.45. Superfecta: 5-4-1-3, $12.52. Pick 3: 8-7-5, $100.10. Daily Double: 7-5, $9.60.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

3 • Delusional Dream (I. Hernandez) 23.00 8.00 3.80

5 • Hooray for Credit (Barandala) 6.80 4.00

6 • Princess of Malibu (Valenzuela) 3.80

Time: 1:36.28. Scratched: Highly Creative. Exacta: 3-5, $100.40. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $126.70. Daily Double: 5-3, $26.50.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Wild Time (Gallardo) 5.80 3.00 2.10

6 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 2.60 2.10

7 • Como Estas (Quinonz) 2.10

Time: 1:12.48. Scratched: Jamaica Mistaica, Ka Pow. Exacta: 3-6, $5.10. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $3.60. Pick 3: 5-3-3, $123.10. Pick 4: 7-5-3-3, $278.50. Pick 5: 8-7-5-3-3, $32,091.75. Daily Double: 3-3, $36.80.

Total handle: $629,850. Live handle: $137,878.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 87-232 (.375). Lock of the day: 15-27 (.556).