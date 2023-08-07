Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $29,705.

2 • Dear Beau (Wade) 4.20 2.20 2.60

5 • Honey Bella (Gallardo) 2.20 2.40

6 • Willowmygirl (Berrios-Lopez) 9.20

Time: 1:29.36. Scratched: Miss Carmen Cibo. Exacta: 2-5, $3.60. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $17.15.

2. 6½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 5.20 2.60 2.20

1 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 5.00 3.40

5 • Burn Boss (Sosa) 9.80

Time: 1:17.97. Exacta: 6-1, $10.60. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $110.15. Superfecta: 6-1-5-4, $126.93. Daily Double: 2-6, $8.60.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,270.

2 • Bigfoot City (Berrios-Lopez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

4 • Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan) 2.80 2.40

3 • Aries Reigns (Sosa) 4.00

Time: 1:35.55. Exacta: 2-4, $5.30. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $12.85. Daily Double: 6-2, $4.50.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,280.

6 • Passthecat (Ulloa) 19.20 8.20 5.20

8 • Da Ghost (I. Hernandez) 7.00 5.60

2 • Unique Path (Santos) 6.20

Time: 1:40.07. Scratched: Texas Holdem. Exacta: 6-8, $56.20. Trifecta: 6-8-2, $342.40. Superfecta: 6-8-2-5, $173.06. Pick 3: 6-2-6, $44.50. Pick 4: 1/2-6-2-6, $65.25. Daily Double: 2-6, $18.10.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,165.

2 • Macho Rocco (Quinonez) 6.80 3.40 2.60

9 • Released (Lopez) 3.20 3.00

3 • Marvelous Thunder (Harr) 4.20

Time: 0:57.85. Scratched: Call Me Q, Boat Song, Mister Banjoman. Exacta: 2-9, $12.00. Trifecta: 2-9-3, $33.30. Superfecta: 2-9-3-7, $15.31. Pick 3: 2-6-All, $16.70. Consolation Double: 6-1, $8.20. Consolation Double: 6-8, $8.20. Daily Double: 6-2, $34.80.

6. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $14,000.

2 • Eyes Flying Bye (I. Hernandez) 7.60 2.60 2.10

4 • Burning Leaves (Valenzuela) 2.10 2.10

3 • Big Boy McCoy (Glass) 3.20

Time: 1:10.04. Exacta: 2-4, $6.00. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $11.00. Daily Double: 2-2, $14.30.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,165.

7 • Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez) 7.20 3.60 2.60

3 • Church Pew (Wade) 2.60 2.20

5 • Forget the Roses (Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:19.84. Scratched: Elevated Game, I Conduit. Exacta: 7-3, $9.60. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $11.20. Pick 3: 2-2-7, $59.90. Pick 4: 6-2-2-7, $561.25. Pick 5: 2-6-All-2-All, $27.55. Daily Double: 2-7, $12.30.

Total handle: $419,406. Live handle: $81,215.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 109-295 (.369). Lock of the day: 18-35 (.514).