1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

2 • Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan) 13.80 6.40 3.20

1 • Just Blaze (Murray) 11.20 4.80

4 • N.K. Rocket Man (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:34.05. Exacta: 2-1, $52.70. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $86.90. Superfecta: 2-1-4-6, $82.85.

2 6 furlongs. 10,000 Lakes Stakes. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse $48,000.

1 • Doctor Oscar (Quinonez) 2.60 2.10 —

4 • Thealligatorhunter (Roman) 2.20 —

3 • Westons Wildcat (Wade) —

Time: 1:08.82. Scratched: Xavey Dave. Exacta: 1-4, $2.00. Daily double: 2-1, $8.90.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $5,000. Purse: $11,800.

3 • Birdie Machine (Ulloa) 2.20 2.10 —

6 • Halo's Laddie (Lindsay) 5.00 —

5 • Grunder (Glass) —

Time: 1:12.38. Scratched: New Dice, My Noah. Exacta: 3-6, $14.90. Daily double: 1-3, $2.80.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

2 • Miss Mac Mac (Quinonez) 7.00 3.80 2.80

5 • Miz Cali (Barajas) 3.80 2.80

4 • Allotrope (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:10.61. Scratched: Contata Sonata, Nine Crowns. Exacta: 2-5, $8.90. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $12.05. Superfecta: 2-5-4-8, $9.37. Pick 3: 1/5-2/3/4-2, $6.20. Pick 4: 2-1/5-2/3/4-2, $36.60. Daily Double: 3-2, $2.80.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,651.

4 • King Nate (Santos) 26.60 10.00 5.00

2 • Thick Haze (Hernandez) 3.20 2.40

8 • Cibertruck (Bridgmohan) 3.40

Time: 1:35.30. Scratched: Fredonian, Last Martini. Exacta: 4-2, $49.10. Trifecta: 4-2-8, $157.25. Superfecta: 4-2-8-6, $65.72. Pick 3: 2/3/4-2-4, $91.10. Daily Double: 2-4, $57.80.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,185.

2 • Euromantic (Valenzuela) 50.60 14.60 5.80

3 • Boat Song (Gallardo) 2.20 2.10

8 • Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:09.32. Scratched: Lucky McCoy, Reckoning Day. Exacta: 2-3, $96.20. Trifecta: 2-3-8, $199.55. Superfecta: 2-3-8-1, $86.94. Pick 3: 2-4-2, $1,612.30. Consolation Double: 4-7, $12.70. Daily Double: 4-2, $681.20.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,850.

6 • Elegance N Tonic (Lopez) 5.80 3.60 2.20

9 • Shezonezestreet (Lara) 8.60 3.20

7 • Jewel Azul (Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:29.99. Exacta: 2-0, $18.30. Trifecta: 6-9-7, $16.65. Superfecta: 6-9-7-4, $35.21. Pick 3: All-2-6, $44.00. Pick 3: 4-All-6, $44.00. Pick 3: 4-2-All, $44.00. Daily Double: 2-6, $242.40.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,250.

4 • Sir Sterling (Gallardo) 47.20 16.60 9.40

8 • Yo Dawg (Ulloa) 6.40 4.00

12 • Roses by Liam (Quinonez) 4.20

Time: 1:03.71. Scratched: Out Run'm , Eyes Flying Bye. Exacta: 4-8, $164.20. Trifecta: 4-8-12, $399.00. Superfecta: 4-8-12-1, $261.61. Daily Double: 6-4, $104.70.

9 6 furlongs. Lady Slipper Stakes. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

10 • Charlie's Penny (Wade) 3.00 2.10 2.10

7 • Clickbait (Evans) 2.80 2.20

5 • She's my Warrior (Santos) 3.60

Time: 1:09.96. Scratched: Ready to Runaway. Exacta: 10-7, $3.10. Trifecta: 10-7-5, $8.60. Superfecta: 10-7-5-1, $4.27. Pick 3: 6-4-9/10, $175.90. Pick 4: 2-6-4-9/10, $9,401.70. Pick 5: 4-2-6-4-9/10, $683.10. Daily Double: $53.70.

Total handle: $1,184,778. Live handle: $274,235.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 5-9 (.556). Lock of the day: 1-1 (1.000).