Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

5 • Gopher Gold (Quinonez) 5.00 2.40 2.10

3 • Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez) 3.00 2.10

4 • Zoffa (Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:29.27. Scratched: Loring Park. Exacta: 5-3, $5.70. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $4.00.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $31,300.

1 • Start Singing (Bridgmohan) 5.00 3.20 2.60

6 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 3.20 2.20

4 • Yankee Agate (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:38.23. Scratched: Bow Bow Girl. Exacta: 1-6, $6.20. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $7.90. Superfecta: 5-1, $6.70.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-old. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,220.

1 • Withstandthestorm (Wade) 6.20 3.60 —

6 • Crocodile Tears (Lopez) 2.60 —

5 • Stomping Moon (Gallardo) —

Time: 0:55.79. Scratched: Lo Lo's Laughter, Palace Attained. Exacta: 1-6, $7.40. Daily Double: 1-1, $7.50.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,075.

7 • Reup (Harr) 3.20 2.20 2.10

5 • New Dice (Wade) 4.20 2.60

1 • Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40

Time: 1:17.38. Exacta: 7-5, $4.90. Trifecta: 7-5-1, $9.45. Superfecta: 7-5-1-6, $4.61. Pick 3: 1/2-1-7, $18.30. Pick 4: 1/5-1/2-1-7, $31.35. Daily Double: 1-7, $9.20.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Thrill Ride (Roman) 4.20 2.20 —

2 • Blackteca (Wade) 2.80 —

6 • Bugler (Hernandez) —

Time: 1:10.44. Scratched: Sahm Tequila, Johnny Up. Exacta: 5-2, $5.60. Pick 3: 1-7-1/3/5, $15.00. Daily Double: 7-5, $4.00.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

7 • West Island (Hernandez) 5.20 2.60 2.10

2 • Total Surprise (Roman) 2.20 2.20

5 • Win over Wyatt (Gallardo) 4.80

Time: NA. Scratched: Angel of Attack. Exacta: 7-2, $4.10. Trifecta: 7-2-5, $9.75. Superfecta: 7-2-5-4, $7.89. Daily Double: 5-7, $5.00.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Noble Pursuit (Lopez) 7.60 3.60 2.60

5 • Super Wise (Wade) 4.00 2.40

8 • Of Good Report (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:35.23. Scratched: Dillon Rocks, Cashanova. Exacta: 6-5, $12.30. Trifecta: 6-5-8, $14.30. Superfecta: 6-5-8-2, $11.51. Pick 3: 1/3/5-7-6, $20.70. Pick 4: 7-1/3/5-7-6, $28.30. Pick 5: 1-7-1/3/5-7-6, $121.65. Daily Double: 7-6, $12.30.

Total handle: $417,659. Live handle: $136,349.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-7 (.429). Totals: 31-78 (.397). Lock of the day: 6-9 (.667).