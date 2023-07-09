Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

4 • Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez) 4.80 2.20 2.10

5 • Allotrope (Roman) 2.20 2.10

1 • My Four Point Oh (Gallardo) 4.60

Time: :56.66. Exacta: 4-5, $3.80. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $13.95. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2, $5,56.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,740.

5 • Grandiose Summer (E. Lara) 3.20 2.20 2.10

1 • Dr Z's Elsa (Barajas) 8.00 4.80

3 • Karats Kount (Ulloa) 5.20

Time: 1:14.94. Exacta: 5-1, $13.60. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $147.70. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $114.75. Daily double: 4-5, $4.50.

3 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,850.

6 • Royals' Lil Diva (I. Hernandez) 24.40 10.00 4.60

1 • Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.20

5 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 2.10

Time: 1:29.78. Scratched: More Romance. Exacta: 6-1, $29.70. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $28.60. Superfecta: 6-1-5-3, $31.43. Daily double: 5-6, $18.70.

4 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,650.

6 • Royal Bonus (Roman) 21.40 8.80 5.60

4 • Chive Up (I. Hernandez) 4.40 3.40

8 • Peppermint Sister (Quinonez) 4.00

Time: 1:05.16. Scratched: Window Shaker. Claimed: Chive Up, by Troy Bethke. Exacta: 6-4, $65.70. Trifecta: 6-4-8, $164.00. Superfecta: 6-4-8-5, $180.23. Pick 3: 5-6-6, $242.20. Pick 4: 4-5-6-6, $322.85. Daily double: 6-6, $157.30.

5 1 mile. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Mark in Greeley (I. Hernandez) 4.80 2.60 2.10

1 • Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez) 4.00 2.40

2 • Zoffa (Bridgmohan) 2.20

Time: 1:35.37. Claimed: Sarge's Sermon, by Michael Biehler. Exacta: 6-1, $8.30. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $8.45. Superfecta: 6-1-2-3, $6.28. Pick 3: 6-6-6, $360.00. Daily double: 6-6, $30.70.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,220.

6 • Impulsus (Valenzuela) 18.20 6.40 2.20

4 • Brahms Is Who (Ulloa) 3.40 2.10

1 • Come On Sweet Pea (Murray) 2.10

Time: 1:40.92. Scratched: Moonshine Moxy; She's Xtremley Hot. Exacta: 6-4, $23.10. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $15.80. Superfecta: 6-4-1-2, $4.97. Pick 3: 6-6-6, $300.40. Daily double: 6-6, $19.30.

7 1 mile. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

4 • Board Certified (Quinonez) 7.40 4.20 2.40

2 • Mr. Cougar (Gallardo) 7.80 3.60

1 • Schmooze (Murray) 2.20

Time: 1:35.17. Claimed: Schmooze, by Troy Bethke. Exacta: 4-2, $20.40. Trifecta: 4-2-1, $21.90. Superfecta: 4-2-1-5, $14.06. Daily double: 6-4, $49.00.

8 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

6 • Holdentight (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.40 2.20

5 • Stun Gun (Glass) 4.80 3.00

4 • Halo's Laddie (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:12.64. Scratched: Quarantena Bambino. Exacta: 6-5, $5.80. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $9.25. Superfecta: 6-5-4-2, $4.88. Pick 3: 6-4-3/6, $60.00. Pick 4: 6-6-4-3/6, $75.95. Pick 5: 6-6-6-4-3/6, $1,097.55.

On-track handle: $199,737. Total handle: $824,528.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 58-156 (.372). Lock of the day: 9-18 (.500).