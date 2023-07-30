Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

1 • Wise Verdict (Roman) 26.60 13.80 8.00

5 • Willy the Cobber (Lopez) 6.20 5.80

2 • Rockin the Dad Bod (Quinonez) 5.80

Time: 1:38.76. Exacta: 1-5, $121.70. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $374.75. Superfecta: 1-5-2-4, $105.74.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

1 • Like Fine Wine (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60 2.20 2.20

3 • Red Sunshine (I. Hernandez) 13.80 9.20

6 • Dr. Z's Elsa (Barajas) 9.00

Time: 1:31.56. Exacta: 1-3, $16.10. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $72.50. Superfecta: 1-3-6-7, $57.85. Daily Double: 1-1, $30.50.

3. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,620. Purse: $10,500.

1 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 3.40 2.60 2.10

5 • Miz McCoy (Lindsay) 7.20 2.80

4 • Dixie Girl To (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 1:19.76. Exacta: 1-5, $15.50. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $10.05. Daily Double: 1-1, $3.10.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,800.

3 • King of the Kids (Quinonez) 6.40 4.20 2.60

9 • Macedonian Ruler (Lopez) 10.00 5.00

4 • Thirty Seconds Out (Sosa) 3.20

Time: 1:36.56. Scratched: N. K. Rocket Man, Words of Wisdom, Kinetic Swagger. Exacta: 3-9, $41.20. Trifecta: 3-9-4, $105.30. Superfecta: 3-9-4-10, $143.95. Pick 3: 1-1-3, $14.70. Pick 4: 1-1-1-3, $229.60. Daily Double: 1-3, $9.20.

5. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Hayhaycaptain Jac (Harr) 11.40 6.40 3.20

1 • Eye on Ry (Valenzuela) 4.60 3.20

4 • R Voo's Taboo (Gallardo) 2.40

Time: 1:11.48. Exacta: 2-1, $26.10. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $23.50. Superfecta: 2-1-4-6, $60.75. Pick 3: 1-3-2, $101.30. Daily Double: 3-2, $17.80.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,770.

6 • Whistler (Lopez) 17.60 7.60 3.00

5 • Stability (Bridgmohan) 3.60 2.10

4 • Jackson Action (Ulloa) 2.10

Time: 0:56.95. Exacta: 6-5, $31.80. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $23.85. Superfecta: 6-5-4-2, $19.81. Pick 3: 3-2-6, $332.30. Daily Double: 2-6, $74.60.

7. 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

6 • Reckoning Day (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.80 2.20

1 • Euromantic (Valenzuela) 4.40 2.80

5 • Inter Miami (Santos) 3.40

Time: 1:10.85. Scratched: Reef's Destiny. Exacta: 6-1, $8.60. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $19.00. Daily Double: 6-6, $18.70.

8. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,760.

2 • Molly's Angel (Roman) 3.60 2.40 2.20

6 • Clubhouse Saint (Berrios-Lopez) 4.80 3.80

3 • It's Her Time (Carmona) 4.00

Time: 1:37.75. Exacta: 2-6, $8.60. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $20.35. Superfecta: 2-6-3-5, $9.20. Pick 3: 6-3/6-2, $41.90. Pick 4: 2-6-3/6-2, $77.20. Pick 5: 3-2-6-3/6-2, $646.00. Daily Double: 6-2, $3.60.

Total handle: $669,012. Live handle: $174,512.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 94-256 (.367). Lock of the day: 16-30 (.533).