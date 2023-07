Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Artie Below Zero (Santos) 13.60 6.00 3.00

5 • R Voo's Taboo (Gallardo) 4.20 2.40

6 • Sweet Analyzer (Bridgmohan) 2.10

Time: 1:05.93. Exacta: 4-5, $23.10. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $21.90. Superfecta: 4-5-6-1, $12.80.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,700.

3 • Miss Carmen Cibo (Roman) 19.80 6.40 3.20

6 • Lke Fine Wine (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60 2.10

8 • Delusional Dream (I. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:31.25. Scratched: Kookyberry, Manhattan Cherry. Exacta: 3-6, $25.50. Trifecta: 3-6-8, $18.35. Superfecta: 3-6-8-1, $11.94. Daily Double: 4-3, $83.10.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

1 • Future Perfect (Gallardo) 3.20 2.10 2.10

4 • Hi Yah (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60 2.20

2 • Supreme Capo (Barandela) 3.20

Time: 0:56.77. Exacta: 1-4, $3.00. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $3.85. Superfecta: 1-4-2-5, $2.27. Daily Double: 3-1, $19.70.

4 Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

5 • Cupids Crush (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10 2.10

4 • Checkcashingconnie (H. Hernandez) 7.00 3.80

3 • Ann Alee (Quinonez) 2.60

Time: 1:10.15. Exacta: 5-4, $10.70. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $15.30. Superfecta: 5-4-3-2, $3.48. Pick 3: 3-1-5, $25.10. Pick 4: 4-3-1-5, $84.25. Daily Double: 1-5, $1.90.

5 Ralph Strangis Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $45,000.

1 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 5.40 — —

5 • Stagecoach Boys (Roman) — —

4 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) —

Time: 1:28.22. Scratched: Bubba Bob, That's Not Funny, Hot Shot Kid, Silver Dash, Devoted to You. Exacta: 1-5, $6.00. Pick 3: 1-5-1, $5.00. Superfecta: 5-1, $3.80.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,605.

7 • Bayou Colonel (H. Hernandez) 27.60 7.40 5.20

2 • Released (Lara) 3.00 2.60

8 • Mister Banjoman (Gallardo) 4.80

Time: 0:56.17. Exacta: 7-2, $33.40. Trifecta: 7-2-8, $138.05. Superfecta: 7-2-8-3, $143.68. Pick 3: 5-1-7, $37.50. Daily Double: 1-7, $54.90.

7 Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Midnight Current (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.10 2.10

1 • Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan) 2.60 2.10

6 • Scent of Success (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 1:28.39. Scratched: It's Her Time, Shabam, Charlie's Penny. Exacta: 2-1, $2.30. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $2.45. Superfecta: 2-1-6-4, $1.66. Pick 3: 1-7-2/3/5/8, $49.50. Pick 5: 3-1-1-7-2/3/5/8, $804.10. Daily Double: 7-2, $21.30.

8 1 mile Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,650.

7 • Don't Box Me In (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10 2.10

1 • Grunder (I. Hernandez) 13.60 8.20

8 • Big Pete (Harr) 6.80

Time: 1:39.32. Exacta: 7-1, $15.20. Trifecta: 7-1-8, $69.45. Superfecta: 7-1-8-2, $66.85. Daily Double: 2-7, $1.70.

9 Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Sir Sterling (Wade) 4.00 2.60 2.20

1 • Roses by Liam (Santos) 4.60 2.80

3 • It's Bobs Business (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:10.26. Scratched: Protonic and Gin. Exacta: 2-1, $5.50. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $11.05. Superfecta: 2-1-3-4, $6.38. Pick 3: 2/3/5/8-7-2/6, $4.60. Pick 4: 7-2/3/5/8-7-2/6, $28.90. Pick 5: 1-7-2/3/5/8-7-2/6, $102.75. Daily Double: 7-2: $3.70.

Total handle: $1,249,167. Live handle: $205,469.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 76-190 (.400). Lock of the day: 13-22 (.591).