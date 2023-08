Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

1 • Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez) 15.80 2.60 2.10

2 • Cupids Crush (Gallardo) 2.10 2.10

3 • Lover Girl (Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:42.19. Exacta: 1-2, $11.00. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $11.40.

2 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

6 • Xtreme Smoke Show (Gallardo) 3.40 2.20 2.10

5 • Tapiture's Lady (Wade) 3.60 2.40

2 • Shy Shy (Goodwin) 2.40

Time: 0:53.44. Exacta: 6-5, $4.70. Trifecta: 6-5-2, $6.00. Superfecta: 6-5-2-1, $2.73. Daily Double: 1-6, $22.60.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,920.

5 • Going At It (Roman) 3.00 2.20 2.10

2 • Class Compounds (Berrios-Lopez) 4.20 3.20

3 • Charismo (Glass) 6.40

Time: 1:40.31. Scratched: Smart Leah. Exacta: 5-2, $5.40. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $46.00. Superfecta: 5-2-3-4, $32.07. Daily Double: 6-5, $3.10.

4 Glitter Star Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $65,000.

2 • She's My Warrior (Quinonez) 13.60 8.00 6.20

4 • It's Her Time (Gallardo) 8.60 6.00

5 • Molly's Angel (Roman) 3.40

Time: 1:45.39. Exacta: 2-4, $48.00. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $61.40. Superfecta: 2-4-5-6, $20.49. Pick 3: 6-5/7-2, $23.00. Pick 4: 1-6-5/7-2, $243.35. Daily Double: 5-2, $11.70.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

6 • Royals' Lil Diva (I. Hernandez) 3.60 2.40 2.20

3 • Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez) 3.60 2.20

5 • A Thousand Dreams (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:30.71. Exacta: 6-3, $5.10. Trifecta: 6-3-5, $6.70. Superfecta: 6-3-5-2, $5.91. Pick 3: 5/7-2-6, $24.60. Daily Double: 2-6, $13.00.

6 Wally's Choice Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $65,000.

3 • Thealligatorhunter (Roman) 6.00 2.80 2.40

1 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 2.80 2.20

5 • Devil Vision (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:42.42. Exacta: 3-1, $4.50. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $8.70. Superfecta: 3-1-5-6, $8.46. Pick 3: 2-6-3, $35.90. Daily Double: 6-3, $6.10.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,420.

3 • Johnny Up (Gallardo) 3.60 2.40 2.10

7 • Summer All Year (Roman) 4.40 2.40

1 • Direct Action (Barajas) 2.10

Time: 1:11.90. Scratched: J J's Wildcat. Exacta: 3-7, $6.80. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $4.65. Superfecta: 3-7-1-2, $1.93. Daily Double: 3-3, $5.30.

8 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Stakes. Purse: $100,300.

4 • Roses by Liam (Quinonez) 4.60 3.20 2.10

1 • Jose Patio (Lopez) 16.40 8.40

5 • Its Bob's Business (Roman) 3.40

Time: 1:42.53. Exacta: 4-1, $51.00. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $112.45. Superfecta: 4-1-5-3, $335.99. Pick 3: 3-3/4-4, $11.50. Pick 4: 6-3-3/4-4, $16.30. Pick 5: 2-6-3-3/4-4, $116.00. Daily Double: 3-4, $4.10.

Total handle: $1,163,643. Live handle: $242,676.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 119-319 (.373). Lock of the day: 19-38 (.500).