1. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,501.

3 • Purrfect Moon (Barajas) 25.40 7.60 4.60

5 • Jerusalema (Berris-Lopez) 2.40 2.10

4 • Grandiose Summer (Lara) 3.20

Time: 1:19.41. Exacta: 3-5, $27.60. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $49.95. Superfecta: 3-5-4-1, $48.96.

2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,501.

5 • Chive Up (Berrios-Lopez) 3.60 2.60 2.20

6 • Sailsinthesunset (Murray) 9.80 5.20

3 • Lyrical (Valenzuela) 2.60

Time: 1:11.18. Exacta: 5-6, $16.30. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $28.60. Superfecta: 5-6-3-7, $18.85. Daily Double: 3-5, $17.20.

3. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

5 • Smart Oxie (Quinonez) 25.00 8.60 4.40

4 • Back to Selling (Roman) 2.60 2.20

1 • Kal El (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:35.76. Scratched: Mr Insensitive, Somersetslastride. Exacta: 5-4, $36.70. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $55.55. Superfecta: 5-4-1-7, $99.27. Daily Double: 5-5, $25.00.

4. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

5 • Bailout Kela (Quinonez) 4.40 2.40 2.10

4 • Spoiled Brat (Barajas) 3.80 3.00

1 • Edison's Terror (Ulloa) 5.40

Time: 1:05.30. Exacta: 5-4, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $20.40. Superfecta: 5-4-1-3, $19.06. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $67.40. Pick 4: 3-5-5-5, $715.40. Daily Double: 5-5, $23.60.

5. 1 1⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,601.

1 • Bigfoot City (Lopez) 3.60 2.40 2.20

4 • Twoko Bay (Wade) 4.00 3.00

3 • Of Good Report (Hernandez) 5.00

Time: 1:40.95. Exacta: 1-4, $4.80. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $14.55. Superfecta: 1-4-3-5, $5.58. Pick 3: 5-5-1, $52.50. Daily Double: 5-1, $3.70.

6. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 4-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,730.

4 • Cupids Crush (Gallardo) 2.20 2.10 2.10

5 • Lover Girl (Lopez) 3.40 2.40

1 • Kira Fever (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:09.50. Scratched: Unrivaled Queen. Exacta: 4-5, $2.90. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $2.60. Pick 3: 5-1-4/6, $4.30. Daily Double: 1-4, $2.60.

7. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,960.

6 • Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan) 17.80 4.80 3.00

4 • Midnight Current (Hernandez) 2.40 2.20

5 • Scent of Success (Gallardo) 3.20

Time: 1:34.95. Exacta: 6-4, $19.60. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $35.70. Superfecta: 6-4-5-2, $18.02. Pick 3: 1-4/6-6, $17.80. Daily Double: 4-6, $11.80.

8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $29,265.

7 • Unified Dreams (Wade) 11.60 4.60 3.40

3 • Thought (Lopez) 5.60 3.40

2 • Out Run'm (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:37.61. Scratched: Fury Kap. Exacta: 7-3, $27.40. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $47.05. Superfecta: 7-3-2-1, $33.45. Daily Double: 6-7, $30.50.

9. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Bold Voyager (Valenzuela) 26.00 6.40 5.00

3 • Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan) 2.20 2.40

6 • Coffee Caliente (Quinonez) 4.00 6.00

Time: 1:28.73. Scratched: Joker Matt, Dillon Rocks, Overly Lucky, Bandit Point, Stagecoach Boys. Exacta: 8-3, $12.70. Exacta: 8-6, $71.90. Trifecta: 8-3-6, $132.90. Trifecta: 8-6-3, $208.90. Superfecta: 8-6-3-4, $48.45. Superfecta: 8-3-6-4, $33.30. Pick 3: 6-7-8, $316.20. Pick 4: 4/6-6-7-8, $442.70. Pick 5: 1-4/6-6-7-8, $928.80. Daily Double: 7-8, $56.30.

Total handle: $916,734. Live handle: $215,150.

Jay Lietzau's results: Monday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 9-26 (.346). Lock of the day: 2-3 (.667).