A race featuring some of the cheapest horses at Canterbury Park resulted in the biggest win payout in the track's history when Just Ask Joel, who went off at odds of 80-1, won the sixth race on Wednesday.

The horse, ridden by Ezequiel Lara, held off favorite Yesteryear down the stretch to pay $162 on a $2 win bet. In addition, the exacta — picking the top two horses in the correct order — paid $418.70 on a $1 bet and the trifecta — picking the top three — paid $1,532.55 on a 50-cent bet.

The win came in a $4,000 claiming race, the lowest level of races run at Canterbury.

Here's the video of the race, with the call by KFAN's Paul Allen:

The previous record was $161 set in 2015 by Congregation, which was the only race ever won by the horse.

Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau didn't pick Just Ask Joel, but he had six other winners on the 11-race card. You can see Wednesday's results and his picks for Thursday's races here.