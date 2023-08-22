Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

With scorching temperatures settling over the Twin Cities, Canterbury Park announced it will delay Wednesday's eight-race card by 90 minutes, moving the start time to 6:30 p.m.

The Shakopee track has changed its schedule twice in the past four days because of heat that could be dangerous for horses and humans. Canterbury postponed last Saturday's card, rescheduling it for Thursday in the wake of high temperatures and humidity. Wednesday's forecast predicts a heat index of 102 degrees at 5 p.m., when the races were originally scheduled to start.

The track pushed back Wednesday's post time after consulting with the Minnesota Racing Commission and horsemen's representatives.

"Adjusting post time Wednesday is the correct move, based on the heat index projections,'' said Chris Merz, the track's director of racing. "Making the decision (Tuesday) allows for trainers to be prepared and for our guests and employees to also make necessary arrangements.''

Temperatures are expected to moderate by Thursday, when Canterbury's eight-race card is scheduled for the usual 5 p.m. start.