Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A medical examiner is investigating after a family on a canoe trip discovered human remains on the bank of the Nemadji River in Carlton County.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office received a report around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that the remains were spotted alongside the river, southeast of where the Soo Line ATV trail intersects with Minnesota Route 23.

Deputies along with fire and rescue staff navigated wooded terrain to find the body with the help of the original 911 caller, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The remains were turned over to a medical examiner for additional investigation and identification.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Wrenshall and Carlton fire crews assisted with the search and recovery.