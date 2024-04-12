A man has admitted he drank heavily at a bar before crashing his car north of the Twin Cities and killing his passenger last fall while on probation for an earlier drunken driving offense.

Anthony M. Trebesch, 29, of Cambridge, Minn., agreed Thursday to plead guilty in Isanti County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the rollover wreck on Oct. 28 that killed 34-year-old Lily Rae Wilson, also of Cambridge.

The plea deal between the defense and prosecutors calls for Trebesch to receive a four-year sentence. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve slightly more than two years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Court records show that Trebesch was sentenced in January 2022 after being convicted of driving drunk in the city of Isanti. A preliminary breath test at the scene then measured his blood alcohol level at 0.19%, nearly 2 1⁄2 times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. Rather than send Trebesch to jail for a year, Judge Amy Brosnahan put him on probation for two years.

According to the criminal complaint about the incident, sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene of the crash, on County Road 6 near Blackfoot Street northwest of Cambridge, about 10:30 p.m. the night it happened. Wilson was about 50 feet from the highway. A deputy and emergency responders provided life-saving aid, then declared her dead about 20 minutes later.

While in an ambulance, Trebesch said he and Wilson had been drinking at the nearby Dusty Eagle bar. He said he had five beers and multiple shots of alcohol.

He said Wilson wanted to drive home, but Trebesch got behind the wheel "because she was more intoxicated," the complaint continued.

As he drove, according to Trebesch, he lost control of the car as Wilson was hitting him in the head.

Trebesch's blood alcohol content soon after the crash was 0.167%, according to test results from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.



