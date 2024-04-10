Coming to a TV screen near you soon: Caitlin Clark.

The leading scorer in NCAA Division I history just finished her college career at Iowa with a second straight appearance in the championship game. She is headed to the Indiana Fever, who have the top pick in Monday's WNBA draft.

The Fever will have 36 of their 40 games available across the league's national broadcast and streaming partners. The WNBA announced its national broadcast schedule Wednesday, and it has a lot of Clark, as well as two-time defending champion Las Vegas and star-studded New York.

The WNBA begins play May 14.

The league has agreements with several outlets. Nine games will be televised on CBS, 12 on ESPN, two on ESPN2. The others: CBS Sports Network (14), NBA TV (40), Prime Video (20) and ION (43). Up to 20 more will be available on Meta.

Meanwhile, the group of ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will team up to make every playoff game available.

The Lynx will have 13 games nationally available on either CBS, an ESPN outlet or Ion, with specifics coming later this week.

But, in this regard, Indiana is the leader. The Fever will have eight games on either CBS, ESPN or ESPN2. Another eight will be on ION, two on CBS, 13 on NBA TV, four on Prime Video and one on CBS Sports Network.

Las Vegas, looking to be the first three-peat WNBA champion since Houston won the first four, will have 35 total appearances on national platforms, and New York 31.