The Lynx waived center Ruthy Hebard, forward Kiki Jefferson and guard Quinesha Lockett on Thursday. That brings the team's training camp roster to 15. It needs to be reduced to 12 by Monday, the day before the team's season opener at Seattle.

Also, the team said strong demand has prompted the team to open upper bowl tickets for sale for both of the Lynx's home games against Indiana and rookie guard Caitlin Clark. The tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at lynxbasketball.com for games July 14 and Aug. 24; the latter is the day Maya Moore's jersey will be retired.

Jefferson was the team's third-round pick in the 2024 draft and Lockett was in camp as an undrafted free agent. Hebard was signed as a free agent Feb. 6.

Hebard was scoreless in 6 minutes vs. Chicago in the preseason opener. Both Jefferson and Lockett appeared in both preseason games.

• The WNBA announced it will use league-wide charter flights for the first time this season, and they will begin at the start of the regular season. Previously, players had to fly commercial, and they have said charters would address many safety concerns.