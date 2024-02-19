The City of Burnsville is warning people to be wary of donating to fundraisers to help the two police officers and paramedic fatally shot on duty, saying scammers are trying to exploit the tragedy.

"Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville. Be aware of scams," the city said on the social media site X.

As of Monday morning, neither the City nor the police department had established official donation sites for anybody wanting to help the families of slain officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. The city said in its post on X that links to official donation sites will be listed online at BurnsvilleMN.gov/community-updates when they become available later this week.

