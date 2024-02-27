The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has canceled Wednesday classes because of expected travel concerns in the area of the memorial for the fallen Burnsville officers and paramedic, the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday to honor the three men who were killed while responding to a domestic incident last week — Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth. A number of roads will be closed for the procession following the memorial service.

"Due to planned road closures and expected impacts to transportation throughout the area, there will be no school on Wednesday, Feb. 28 for all students in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, including Virtual Academy," the district's post read. "In addition, all District 191 programs and facilities will be closed to the public, and after-school athletics and activities are canceled."

The district added in the post that "this is an unprecedented situation and the district understands this is a disruption for many families. We appreciate your understanding and partnership."