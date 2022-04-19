Residents of a section of south Minneapolis were alarmed, starting nearly a decade ago, when sinkholes suddenly opened in their streets, trees toppled over in Solomon Park, basements flooded and waterlogged backyards devolved into swampy stands of cattails. Broken sewer pipes cost residents thousands to repair.

Federal, state and local officials set out to find out what was happening in the Nokomis community. On Tuesday they released a report saying the problem goes all the way back to when the area's natural marshes were erased for development. Decisions of more than a century ago are rippling back to Minneapolis after the record precipitation of recent years.

It's a "classic example of humans trying to out-engineer Mother Nature," said James Wisker, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Administrator. "And so as we see precipitation patterns shift ... we're going to continue to increase the frequency and severity of the issues in the future."

The neighborhood's water problems were set in motion by the larger-than-life landscape architect Theodore Wirth, who was parks superintendent from 1906-1935.

Back then, bogs and swamps were considered "useless, unsanitary" impediments to development instead of the biodiverse, carbon sequestering ecosystems they're thought of today. So Wirth embarked on massive dredging and filling projects to radically transform the city's shallow wetlands into the clear water lakes and parkland that Minneapolis is famous for.

The area near Lake Nokomis, according to an 1853 federal survey, once contained more than 1,500 acres of wetlands with extensive peat deposits left in the wake of glaciers 11,000 years ago. From 1914-1918, the Park Board dug out 2.5 million cubic yards of that peaty soil out of present-day Lake Nokomis, which was then reused to fill adjacent wetlands. The result: 100 acres of manmade, buildable land.

Homes went up in the early half of the 20th century despite water interference with construction even then. New city sewer lines needed immediate and ongoing repair due to wet soils. Enormous peat bogs up to 16 feet in depth disrupted road construction and drowned a 5-year-old boy who fell into an excavation in 1941. Still development persisted, partially because the long-lasting effects of the Dust Bowl drought misled city planners into thinking the water issues were manageable.

Wetter climate's impact

Fast forward: The climate changed. The last decade was the Twin Cities area's wettest on record, according to the state Department of Natural Resources' Climatology Office. From 2010-2019, the Twin Cities area received nearly 100 inches more precipitation than the decade when the Lake Nokomis homes were built.

Residents noticed serious high-water problems. A multi-agency team comprised of the city of Minneapolis, Park Board, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Hennepin County, DNR and U.S. Geological Survey assembled to determine their cause. From 2017-2021, they spent more than $200,000 to install six groundwater wells, gather data, review historic records and host affected residents in a series of public forums.

"Record rainfall, combined with peat soils that were excavated and buried during one of the largest lake shaping efforts in the city's history, are driving water issues in the area," according to the paper.

Peat, a spongy material that can hold up to 10 times its weight in water, became a barrier preventing that rainfall from draining into deeper layers of the soil, causing the water to accumulate near its surface and become "perched groundwater."

"This may be why property owners near Lake Nokomis continued to experience water issues during drought conditions in 2020 and 2021, even though water levels were lower than normal," the report concluded.

Water problems detailed

There are three key areas of residential water problems on the west and south sides of Lake Nokomis – Nokomis Parkway, West Nokomis and Solomon Park. Each one responded differently to record rains, based on the location of peat and their respective elevations.

The report found that wet basements off Nokomis Parkway right above 54th St. E. were due to homes having been built over former swampland, below the current water level of Lake Nokomis. Record rains and high groundwater levels are likely to blame.

Wet backyards and basements in West Nokomis homes between 54th and 57th Streets as well as south of Solomon Park between 59th and 61st Streets are the result of building on wetlands, over peat deposits, leading to perched groundwater.

What can be done?

The multi-governmental agency team is recommending property owners implement their own mitigations measures to protect their property from flooding. These include installing sump pumps in basements and gutters to discharge rainwater away from homes, said Angie Craft, Minneapolis Public Works Director of Surface Water and Sewers.

More mitigation information is available on the city's website for Nokomis water issues. An upcoming town hall for residents to ask questions will be held at a time and location to be determined.

Next, the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Geological Survey will try to map the location of the area's underground peat deposits and perched groundwater. That modelling is the first step to coming up with more solutions, Wisker said.